NHL roundup: Oilers rally, top Caps in OT
Leon Draisaitl scored twice, including the winner at 1:18 of overtime, as the Edmonton Oilers rallied to defeat the visiting Washington Capitals 4-3 Thursday night in a matchup of division leaders.
Connor McDavid snapped a three-game pointless streak with a goal and two
assists for the Oilers, who had lost their previous two games. Darnell Nurse
also scored for Edmonton and goaltender Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves to
improve to 5-0-0 this season.
Draisaitl took a pass from McDavid on a three-on-one break and scored the
overtime winner as Edmonton remained unbeaten at Rogers Place in five games
(5-0-0).
Alex Ovechkin scored twice for the Capitals and Jakub Vrana got the other goal
as Washington outscored Edmonton 3-0 in the second period. Goalie Braden
Holtby stopped 36 of 40 shots as Washington's four-game winning streak was
snapped.
Islanders 4, Coyotes 2
Josh Bailey scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, and New York
beat Arizona in Uniondale, N.Y., to earn its fifth consecutive victory.
Derick Brassard, Anders Lee and Scott Mayfield also scored for the Islanders,
who now have the longest active winning streak in the NHL after losses by the
Coyotes and the Capitals on Thursday ended their four-game streaks. Goalie
Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves for the Islanders.
Michael Grabner scored in the first period for the Coyotes, who were trying to
match their longest winning streak of the past six-plus seasons. Arizona twice
won five in a row last season.
Predators 4, Wild 0
Colton Sissons stayed hot with a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne made 26
saves for his first shutout of the season as host Nashville beat Minnesota.
Sissons' short-handed goal late in the third period iced the contest for the
Predators. All four of his goals have come over the past six games. The lone
negative of the night for Nashville came when star forward Matt Duchene left
with an apparent lower-body injury.
Miikka Salomaki, Calle Jarnkrok and Craig Smith also scored as Nashville beat
Minnesota for the second time this month. The Predators, who opened 2019-20
with a 5-2 home win over the Wild, have won seven straight in the series.
Sharks 4, Canadiens 2
Evander Kane scored two power-play goals, Tomas Hertl added three assists and
visiting San Jose defeated Montreal.
It was the ninth straight victory for the Sharks over the Canadiens, five at
Montreal.
Kevin Labanc and Melker Karlsson also scored for San Jose. Aaron Dell made 35
saves for the Sharks, who have a win and an overtime loss in the first two
games of a five-game trip.
Rangers 6, Sabres 2
Artemi Panarin sparked a three-goal first period by scoring with 8:19
remaining, and Ryan Strome scored twice in the game as New York beat visiting
Buffalo to halt a five-game losing streak.
The Rangers won for the first time since beating the Ottawa Senators on Oct.
5, and ended their skid on a night when coach David Quinn moved Panarin off
the top line with Mika Zibanejad to the second line.
Brett Howden and Strome also scored in the first period for the Rangers, who
allowed four goals in their previous two first periods. Strome recorded his
seventh career multi-goal game.
Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)
Cam Atkinson scored at 3:28 of overtime as Columbus rallied from a 3-1 deficit
to defeat visiting Carolina.
Atkinson jammed in a crossing pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois inside the right
post to finish a two-on-one for his third goal of the season. Ryan Murray had
a goal and an assist and Alexandre Texier and Sonny Milano also scored goals
for Columbus, which extended its point streak to six games (4-0-2). David
Savard added two assists.
Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 of 24 shots for the Blue Jackets, who played their
eighth straight one-goal game and fourth consecutive overtime contest. Dougie
Hamilton, Ryan Dzingel and Sebastian Aho scored goals for Carolina. Petr
Mrazek finished with 27 saves.
Blues 5, Kings 2
Brayden Schenn scored twice against the team that drafted him, and St. Louis
overcame a pair of deficits and the loss of a star player to defeat visiting
Los Angeles.
The defending Stanley Cup champions rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits, and
played a majority of the game without star winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who left
the game in the first period with an upper-body injury. Tarasenko, who has
three goals and seven assists in 10 games, appeared to injure his left
shoulder as he tried to fend off a check.
Vince Dunn, Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas also scored for the Blues.
Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko each earned two assists and goaltender
Jordan Binnington stopped 33 shots.
Flyers 4, Blackhawks 1
James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist to break a season-long scoring
drought as Philadelphia pulled away from host Chicago, its second win over the
Blackhawks this season.
Oskar Lindblom, Claude Giroux and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who
beat the Blackhawks 4-3 in the season opener for both teams in Prague, Czech
Republic.
Brandon Saad scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, who concluded a
seven-game homestand with a record of 2-3-2.
Stars 2, Ducks 1
Denis Gurianov scored his first two goals of the season and Dallas beat
visiting Anaheim for its third straight win.
Ben Bishop made six of 29 saves in the final 2:02 for Dallas, which opened the
season 1-7-1 before its current winning streak.
Max Comtois scored and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks, who have lost
three in a row following a 6-2-0 start.
Flames 6, Panthers 5 (SO)
Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk scored in their shootout attempts, while
neither of the Florida skaters could convert as host Calgary won a wild and
crazy shootout clash.
Calgary goalie David Rittich struggled through overtime with only 18 saves,
but denied both Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov in the showdown to
close out a game in which multiple leads were lost by both teams.
Calgary Austin Czarnik's lucky power-play goal that opened the scoring at 8:17
of the first period -- his shot was going wide but banked off the skate of
Florida's Aaron Ekblad -- was the first clue it would be wild affair. But
Huberdeau tied it at 4:28 of the second period when he stole the puck in the
neutral zone and buried a shot from the wing on the ensuing rush.
