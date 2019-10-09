NHL roundup: Oilers ride Neal's 4 goals to win

Zack Kassian also scored for the Oilers, who are 3-0-0 for the first time

since the 2008-09 season. Goalie Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves in his season

debut.

Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders, who lost two of

three on a season-opening, three-game homestand. Starting goalie Semyon

Varlamov was chased after giving up four goals on 19 shots. Thomas Greiss made

seven saves in relief.

Neal became the third Oilers player this century to collect four goals in a

game and the first since teammate Connor McDavid did it against the Tampa Bay

Lightning on Feb. 5, 2018.

Stars 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Tyler Seguin scored 43 seconds into overtime as visiting Dallas recorded its

first win of the season by defeating Washington.

Alexander Radulov, who scored in the third period, skated up the left wing on

an odd-man rush before sliding a feed that Seguin converted at the right post

as Dallas improved to 8-1-0 in its past nine visits to Washington.

Roope Hintz scored his team-leading fourth goal, Nick Caamano netted his first

career NHL tally and Ben Bishop made 29 saves for the Stars. Evgeny Kuznetsov

scored in his return from a season-opening three-game suspension for

Washington.

Hurricanes 6, Panthers 3

Carolina, off to a 4-0 start for the first time since moving to Raleigh in

1997, scored the game's first five goals and held on to win in Sunrise, Fla.

The Hurricanes had prevailed in their first three games despite trailing in

the third period, rallying to win after regulation each time. But on Tuesday,

they raced to a 4-0 first-period lead with goals by Jordan Staal, Teuvo

Teravainen, Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Dzingel.

Goalie James Reimer, traded by the Panthers in June for minimal return (a

sixth-round pick and a player no longer in the NHL), stopped 47 shots to

defeat his former team. Sergei Bobrovsky, the goalie signed by the Panthers in

July for $70 million over seven years, stopped 10 of 14 shots and was lifted

after just one period.

Predators 5, Sharks 2

Roman Josi scored a pair of goals to carry host Nashville past winless San

Jose.

Kyle Turris, Filip Forsberg and Dante Fabbro contributed goals, and Matt

Duchene recorded his sixth assist, tying him with Edmonton's Connor McDavid

and Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead. Pekka Rinne stopped 33 of 35 shots to

improve to 2-0-0.

Brent Burns had a goal and an assist, and Evander Kane netted a goal in his

return after a three-game suspension for the Sharks, who at 0-4-0 have matched

the worst four-game start in franchise history.

Bruins 4, Golden Knights 3

Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and David Pastrnak added a goal and

two assists as visiting Boston scored four unanswered goals en route to a

victory in Las Vegas.

Torey Krug contributed a goal and an assist for the Bruins, who have won the

first three games of a season-opening, four-game road trip that concludes on

Thursday night at Colorado. It is Boston's first 3-0-0 start in 18 years.

Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone each had a goal and an assist, and Reilly Smith

also scored for Vegas, which took its first loss in three games this season.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves.

Jets 4, Penguins 1

Despite being depleted on the blue line, Winnipeg got three goals from

defensemen in a win at Pittsburgh.

Ville Heinola, Tucker Poolman and Neal Pionk scored, along with winger Nikolaj

Ehlers, for the Jets, who played without defensemen Josh Morrissey (upper-body

injury) and Dmitry Kulikov (personal reasons).

Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine each added three assists, and goalie Connor

Hellebuyck made 37 saves for Winnipeg. Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of

the season for Pittsburgh.

Kings 4, Flames 3 (OT)

Drew Doughty scored the game-winner 50 seconds into overtime for Los Angeles,

which surrendered a three-goal lead before beating host Calgary for its first

victory of the season.

Ilya Kovalchuk collected a goal and two assists, and Jack Campbell made 26

saves for the Kings, who rebounded from a 6-5, season-opening loss to the

Oilers on Saturday. Doughty added two assists, Tyler Toffoli contributed a

goal and an assist, and Sean Walker also scored for Los Angeles.

Matthew Tkachuk had two goals and an assist for the Flames, including the

tying tally with 1:04 left in regulation. Noah Hanifin also scored for

Calgary.

Ducks 3, Red Wings 1

Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored 47 seconds apart midway through the

third period, and Anaheim topped host Detroit.

Rickard Rakell also scored in the third period off a Silfverberg assist as

Anaheim remained unbeaten through three games. Ducks goaltender John Gibson

made 31 saves.

Filip Hronek scored for Detroit while Jimmy Howard stopped 26 shots. Anthony

Mantha, who scored four goals against Dallas on Sunday, came up empty on four

shots on goal as the Red Wings lost for the first time in three games this

season.

