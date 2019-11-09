NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Devils

The two assists were the first points of Persson's nine-game NHL career.

The Pacific Division-leading Oilers scored three goals in the second period

and received a 29-save performance from goalie Mikko Koskinen to snap a

two-game losing skid. Koskinen recorded his first shutout of the season and

the fifth of his NHL career.

Edmonton has struggled to receive secondary scoring, and it finally received

some against a Devils team that had high hopes before arriving in Alberta. New

Jersey also lost 5-2 at Calgary on Thursday.

Lightning 3, Sabres 2

Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde scored goals to help Tampa Bay

beat Buffalo in the first of two meetings this weekend at the NHL Global

Series in Stockholm.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning, who won in regulation for

just the second time since Oct. 15.

Sam Reinhart scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Buffalo, which

has lost four in a row and is 1-4-1 since an 8-1-1 start.

Red Wings 4, Bruins 2

Robby Fabbri scored twice on the power play in his Red Wings debut as Detroit

stunned visiting Boston.

Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha also scored, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two

assists as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak. Detroit entered

the contest mired in a 1-11-1 funk.

David Krejci and Torey Krug tallied for the Bruins, who lost a second straight

in regulation for the first time this season. Jonathan Bernier stopped 26

shots for the Red Wings. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves for the Bruins.

Jets 4, Canucks 1

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated visiting Vancouver.

Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele and Adam Lowry also scored and goaltender Connor

Hellebuyck made 32 saves as the Jets improved to 3-0-1 this month.

J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, who lost for the second consecutive night,

and goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 31 of 34 shots. Vancouver had an eight-game

points streak (5-0-3) snapped in a 5-2 defeat Thursday in Chicago.

--Field Level Media