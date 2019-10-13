NHL roundup: Oilers stay unbeaten, drop Rangers

The Oilers improved to 5-0 for the first time since the 1985-86 season and

became the first team in NHL history to open a season with five straight wins

while overcoming a deficit in each contest.

McDavid scored his fourth goal of the season and notched his seventh point on

the power play after drawing an interference penalty on Brendan Lemieux.

McDavid also scored 84 seconds after Edmonton killed off his tripping penalty.

New York was denied a 3-0 start after having six days off since a 4-1 win in

Ottawa last Saturday. Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist finished with 23

saves, while Mike Smith stopped 20 shots for Edmonton.

Kings 7, Predators 4

Dustin Brown had a goal and two assists as Los Angeles won its home opener

against Nashville.

The Kings scored three goals in the final minute -- two on an empty net --

after the Predators (3-2-0) tied the game with 8:30 to play. Los Angeles

(2-2-0) blew a three-goal lead in the third period after Colton Sissons, Matt

Duchene and Viktor Arvidsson scored to tie the game 4-4.

Jack Campbell, who picked up the Kings' only win entering Saturday in his lone

start this season, started against Nashville and made 28 saves. Juuse Saros

made 30 saves in his second start this season for Nashville.

Canadiens 6, Blues 3

Artturi Lehkonen jammed in a rebound off his own shot to break a 3-3 tie as

Montreal scored four consecutive goals to pull out the victory over visiting

St. Louis.

Brendan Gallagher and Max Domi also scored third period goals for the Habs.

Tomas Tatar, Jonathan Drouin and Domi each had a goal and an assist, Gallagher

also had two assists for a three-point game, and Phillip Danault scored a goal

for Montreal, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Sammy Blais and Vince Dunn also

scored goals for St. Louis, which suffered its first regulation loss of the

season. The defending Stanley Cup champions had scored a point in four

straight games to begin the season to match a franchise record.

Bruins 3, Devils 0

Tuukka Rask stopped all 31 shots he faced in his first shutout of the season

as Boston beat visiting New Jersey.

Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom and Patrice Bergeron scored as the Bruins

(4-1-0) won for the fourth time in five games to begin the new year. Rask

turned away just six shots in the third period to complete the shutout.

Cory Schneider made 29 saves for the Devils (0-3-2), who have dropped five

straight to begin the season. New Jersey was shutout for the second time in

four nights.

Jets 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Mark Scheifele scored on a one-timer 47 seconds into overtime to lift Winnipeg

to a come-from-behind win at Chicago.

Blake Wheeler slipped a pass to Scheifele, who blasted a shot from the top of

the left circle to cap the Jets' comeback. Winnipeg (4-2-0) trailed 2-0 in the

first before scoring the final three goals to earn its third straight win.

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 20 shots to improve to 3-1-0

on the season. Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner turned aside 30 of 33 shots

in his team debut with Chicago.

Islanders 3, Panthers 2 (SO)

Brock Nelson scored the first -- and only -- goal in the shootout as New York

edged Florida in Uniondale, N.Y.

Anders Lee and Josh Bailey scored for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game

losing streak. Semyon Varlamov made 35 saves in regulation and overtime before

stopping all three shots he faced in the shootout.

Denis Malgin and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers, who lost in the

shootout for the second time in as many nights and have lost three in a row

overall. Goalie Sam Montembeault recorded 26 saves in his first start of the

season.

Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:15 into the third period as Columbus handed

Carolina its first loss of the season in Raleigh, N.C.

It also was the first victory in regulation for the Blue Jackets, who were in

their fifth game. Markus Nutivaara and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored earlier for

Columbus. Ryan Murray and Alexander Wennberg both had two assists for the Blue

Jackets.

Erik Haula, who scored his team-leading fifth goal, and Dougie Hamilton scored

for Carolina. Hamilton, a defenseman, has a career-long four-game goal streak.

Senators 4, Lightning 2

A three-point game for Vladislav Namestnikov led Ottawa over visiting Tampa

Bay for its first victory of the season.

After twice surrendering leads in the game, the Senators went ahead for good

when Namestnikov scored 16:57 into the final frame. Namestnikov added an

empty-net goal in the final minute, and also collected an assist on

Jean-Gabriel Pageau's goal in the second period.

The Senators acquired Namestnikov in a trade with the Rangers on Monday, and

the forward has already made an immediate impact with his new team.

Namestnikov also collected an assist in his first game as a Senator, a 6-4

loss to the Blues on Thursday.

Maple Leafs 5, Red Wings 2

Nicholas Shore and Ilya Mikheyev each had a goal and an assist as Toronto

turned a one-goal deficit into a blowout in Detroit.

Alexander Kerfoot, Jake Muzzin and Trevor Moore also scored for the Leafs,

while Frederik Andersen made 25 saves. Jacob de la Rose had a goal and an

assist for the Wings and Darren Helm also scored. Jimmy Howard stopped 36

shots.

Detroit scored first at 3:44, but the Leafs tied it by the end of the first

period, carried a 2-1 lead into the third, and put the game away with a pair

of goals in the final 6 1/2 minutes.

--Field Level Media