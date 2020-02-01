NHL roundup: Ovechkin passes Messier in Caps' win

Ovechkin drew even with Mark Messier for eighth place via a three-on-one with

9:33 left in the second period to give the NHL-leading Capitals a 3-1 lead. He

took sole possession of the eighth spot with his 37th of the season and 11th

goal in five games with a late empty-netter.

T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored as Ilya Samsonov

made 25 saves to win his 10th straight start -- and 11th consecutive decision

-- for Washington, which is 8-3-0 in 2020.

The Capitals have outscored Ottawa 38-16 during that eight-winning streak amid

a 15-1-1 stretch in this series. Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem

Anisimov scored for the Senators, who entered on a 2-0-1 stretch. Marcus

Hogberg stopped 32 shots as Ottawa fell to 2-4-5 at home since Dec. 21.

Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (OT)

Sidney Crosby took a feed from Kris Letang and scored on a shot from the right

edge of the high slot 55 seconds into overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over

visiting Philadelphia in the league-leading 16th overtime game for both teams.

Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Bryan Rust and Letang also scored,

and Crosby added two assists for Pittsburgh, which is 11-3-1 in its past 15

games and leads the NHL with 19 home wins. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made

27 saves.

Tyler Pitlick had a goal and an assist, Jacub Voracek and Scott Laughton also

scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for the Flyers, who had won two

straight. Brian Elliott made 16 saves.

Golden Knights 4, Hurricanes 3

Alex Tuch scored his seventh goal of the season with 2:28 remaining as Vegas

returned from a layoff to hold off Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.

Tuch's winning goal came just six seconds into a power play and only 71

seconds after Sebastian Aho tied the game for Carolina. Paul Stastny and

Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, while Nate Schmidt also

scored for the Golden Knights. Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 22

shots.

Teuvo Teravainen and Aho each registered a goal and an assist for the

Hurricanes. Brock McGinn ignited the comeback with a goal. Goalie Petr Mrazek

made 33 saves for Carolina, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Lightning 4, Ducks 3

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as Tampa Bay

defeated host Anaheim, with Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each finishing

with a goal and an assist.

Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak also scored for the Lightning, who improved to

7-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season and are 14-2-1 in their past 17

games overall.

Rickard Rakell, Michael Del Zotto and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks, and

goaltender John Gibson stopped 18 of 22 shots. Ryan Getzlaf notched two

assists, and Rakell and Del Zotto had one apiece.

Bruins 2, Jets 1

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period

as Boston skated to a victory at Winnipeg.

Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first

period, and David Pastrnak notched a pair of assists for the Bruins, who

improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made 37

saves in his return from a three-game absence caused by a concussion.

Patrik Laine scored, and Laurent Brossoit turned aside 23 shots for the Jets,

who have been outscored 22-8 during a season-worst, five-game losing streak.

Oilers 4, Blues 2

Leon Draisaitl scored twice to lead host Edmonton past St. Louis.

Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers, who are 6-1-1 in

their last eight games. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 32 shots.

David Perron and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues, who are 1-5-1 in their

last seven road games. Netminder Jake Allen made 31 saves.

Rangers 4, Red Wings 2

New York scored four consecutive goals in a span of just over 15 minutes

bridging the second and third periods, holding on to beat visiting Detroit.

Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored for

the Rangers, who snapped a two-game losing streak in their first game since

the NHL All-Star break. Goalie Igor Shesterkin, making his fourth career

start, recorded 23 saves.

Robby Fabbri and Valtteri Filppula scored five minutes apart in the third

period for the Red Wings, who began the second half by taking their seventh

consecutive loss (0-6-1). Goalie Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

--Field Level Media