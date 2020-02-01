NHL roundup: Ovechkin passes Messier in Caps' win
Alex Ovechkin scored twice to reach 695 goals for his career and move into eighth on the NHL's all-time list, as the visiting Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators for an eighth consecutive time, 5-3, on Friday night.
Ovechkin drew even with Mark Messier for eighth place via a three-on-one with
9:33 left in the second period to give the NHL-leading Capitals a 3-1 lead. He
took sole possession of the eighth spot with his 37th of the season and 11th
goal in five games with a late empty-netter.
T.J. Oshie, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Carl Hagelin also scored as Ilya Samsonov
made 25 saves to win his 10th straight start -- and 11th consecutive decision
-- for Washington, which is 8-3-0 in 2020.
The Capitals have outscored Ottawa 38-16 during that eight-winning streak amid
a 15-1-1 stretch in this series. Chris Tierney, Thomas Chabot and Artem
Anisimov scored for the Senators, who entered on a 2-0-1 stretch. Marcus
Hogberg stopped 32 shots as Ottawa fell to 2-4-5 at home since Dec. 21.
Penguins 4, Flyers 3 (OT)
Sidney Crosby took a feed from Kris Letang and scored on a shot from the right
edge of the high slot 55 seconds into overtime to give Pittsburgh a win over
visiting Philadelphia in the league-leading 16th overtime game for both teams.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Bryan Rust and Letang also scored,
and Crosby added two assists for Pittsburgh, which is 11-3-1 in its past 15
games and leads the NHL with 19 home wins. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry made
27 saves.
Tyler Pitlick had a goal and an assist, Jacub Voracek and Scott Laughton also
scored, and Matt Niskanen had two assists for the Flyers, who had won two
straight. Brian Elliott made 16 saves.
Golden Knights 4, Hurricanes 3
Alex Tuch scored his seventh goal of the season with 2:28 remaining as Vegas
returned from a layoff to hold off Carolina in Raleigh, N.C.
Tuch's winning goal came just six seconds into a power play and only 71
seconds after Sebastian Aho tied the game for Carolina. Paul Stastny and
Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist, while Nate Schmidt also
scored for the Golden Knights. Golden Knights goalie Malcolm Subban stopped 22
shots.
Teuvo Teravainen and Aho each registered a goal and an assist for the
Hurricanes. Brock McGinn ignited the comeback with a goal. Goalie Petr Mrazek
made 33 saves for Carolina, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.
Lightning 4, Ducks 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as Tampa Bay
defeated host Anaheim, with Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each finishing
with a goal and an assist.
Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak also scored for the Lightning, who improved to
7-0-0 against the Pacific Division this season and are 14-2-1 in their past 17
games overall.
Rickard Rakell, Michael Del Zotto and Troy Terry scored for the Ducks, and
goaltender John Gibson stopped 18 of 22 shots. Ryan Getzlaf notched two
assists, and Rakell and Del Zotto had one apiece.
Bruins 2, Jets 1
Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal to snap a tie early in the third period
as Boston skated to a victory at Winnipeg.
Patrice Bergeron converted on a five-on-three power play late in the first
period, and David Pastrnak notched a pair of assists for the Bruins, who
improved to 6-2-1 in their past nine games. Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask made 37
saves in his return from a three-game absence caused by a concussion.
Patrik Laine scored, and Laurent Brossoit turned aside 23 shots for the Jets,
who have been outscored 22-8 during a season-worst, five-game losing streak.
Oilers 4, Blues 2
Leon Draisaitl scored twice to lead host Edmonton past St. Louis.
Caleb Jones and Josh Archibald also scored for the Oilers, who are 6-1-1 in
their last eight games. Goaltender Mikko Koskinen stopped 30 of 32 shots.
David Perron and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues, who are 1-5-1 in their
last seven road games. Netminder Jake Allen made 31 saves.
Rangers 4, Red Wings 2
New York scored four consecutive goals in a span of just over 15 minutes
bridging the second and third periods, holding on to beat visiting Detroit.
Pavel Buchnevich, Chris Kreider, Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad scored for
the Rangers, who snapped a two-game losing streak in their first game since
the NHL All-Star break. Goalie Igor Shesterkin, making his fourth career
start, recorded 23 saves.
Robby Fabbri and Valtteri Filppula scored five minutes apart in the third
period for the Red Wings, who began the second half by taking their seventh
consecutive loss (0-6-1). Goalie Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.
