NHL roundup: Ovechkin's hat trick too much for Kings

The Kings held a 2-1 lead before Ovechkin pulled off his quick hat trick, with

the last goal being a long empty-netter. Ovechkin has 14 goals in his past

seven games, 40 this season and 698 in his career.

Braden Holtby started in goal for the Capitals after sitting the past two

games in favor of rookie Ilya Samsonov, who won 11 straight decisions before

losing Sunday. Holtby made 29 saves.

Jeff Carter scored the Kings' two goals, and Jonathan Quick stopped 20 of 23

shots. Los Angeles has lost seven of its past eight games.

Blue Jackets 1, Panthers 0 (OT)

Zach Werenski scored 1:54 into overtime as Columbus extended its point streak

to nine games with a home victory over Florida.

Werenski, who recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 home win over Florida on Dec. 31,

took the puck on the far boards, skated in and beat ex-Blue Jackets goaltender

Sergei Bobrovsky for the game's lone goal.

Rookie Elvis Merzlikins made 32 saves for his fourth shutout of the season for

Columbus, 8-0-1 in its last nine games and 18-2-5 since Dec. 9.

Predators 2, Jets 1 (OT)

Mikael Granlund's one-timer off the post 1:11 into overtime gave Nashville a

victory at Winnipeg.

Granlund's 11th goal of the season gave the Predators their third win in four

games, with two of those victories coming beyond regulation.

Nashville's Juuse Saros stopped 33 of 34 shots while Winnipeg's Connor

Hellebuyck stopped 34 of 36 shots. The Jets' Mason Appleton and the Predators'

Nick Bonino scored first-period goals.

Canadiens 5, Devils 4 (SO)

Ilya Kovalchuk scored the winning goal in a shootout as Montreal overcame a

three-goal deficit and bounced back from allowing the tying goal in the final

seconds of regulation to edge New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

Kyle Palmieri scored the tying goal on a rebound during a scramble in front of

the net with 19.4 seconds remaining on a six-on-four. New Jersey had a power

play after Montreal was called for having too many men on the ice, and the

Devils pulled goalie Louis Domingue to set up the tying tally.

Canadiens goaltender Charlie Lindgren filled in for Carey Price (flu), who did

not make the trip, and stopped 20 saves in the first 65 minutes. He then

stopped Nikita Gusev, Palmieri and Jack Hughes in the shootout.

Ducks 3, Senators 2 (SO)

Ondrej Kase scored in regulation and a shootout to lift Anaheim to a win at

Ottawa.

Nick Ritchie also scored a regulation goal for Anaheim, and John Gibson made

30 saves. Rikard Rakell scored the clincher in the shootout. The Ducks came up

short of winning two straight in regulation for the first time since Oct.

16-18, but they have won five of seven for the first time since starting the

season 6-2-0.

Drake Batherson and Artem Anisimov scored power-play goals, Mike Reilly had

two assists, and Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves for the Senators.

Avalanche 6, Sabres 1

Andre Burakovsky tied his career high in goals for a season and added three

assists as Colorado scored four goals in the second period to win easily in

Buffalo.

Valeri Nichushkin added a goal and two assists, and Samuel Girard, Nazem

Kadri, Nikita Zadorov and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who

won for the fourth time in their past five games. Kadri and Zadorov also had

assists, and goaltender Philipp Grubauer made 23 saves.

Sam Reinhart scored the lone goal for the Sabres, who dropped to 1-4-0 in

their past five games. Buffalo goalie Carter Hutton allowed five goals on 13

shots before being replaced at 10:58 of the second period by rookie Jonas

Johansson, who was making his NHL debut. Johansson allowed a goal on his first

shot faced, then stopped the final 13.

Islanders 4, Stars 3 (OT)

Anthony Beauvillier scored his second goal of the game with 2:08 left in

overtime as host New York rallied to beat Dallas.

Beauvillier also opened the scoring in the first period. Derick Brassard and

Mathew Barzal added goals for the Islanders, who have earned points in four

straight games (2-0-2). Semyon Varlamov recorded 28 saves.

Denis Gurianov, Jason Dickinson and John Klingberg scored for the Stars, who

had a two-game winning streak snapped. Ben Bishop made 37 saves.

Wild 3, Blackhawks 2 (OT)

Matt Dumba produced the game-winning goal 2:21 into overtime as Minnesota

defeated Chicago in Saint Paul, Minn.

The defenseman took a pass from Mats Zuccarello, skated in close and popped a

puck up and in past goalie Corey Crawford. Chicago's Jonathan Toews hit the

crossbar on a two-on-one with Patrick Kane earlier in the extra session.

Dumba, who also contributed an assist, scored for the first time in 34 games

-- his first goal at home this season and just his fourth overall. The Wild's

Kevin Fiala potted two goals to bring his total against Chicago to four in the

teams' two meetings, and Minnesota goalie Alex Stalock stopped 27 shots.

Sharks 3, Flames 1

Joe Thornton collected the 1,500th point of his career with his second assist

of the night, and Aaron Dell made 30 saves in a sparkling performance as San

Jose snapped a two-game losing streak with a win at Calgary.

Brent Burns, Evander Kane and Kevin Labanc all scored for the Sharks, who had

lost five of six games but drew up a comeback win.

Johnny Gaudreau notched a power-play goal for the Flames, and David Rittich

stopped 23 shots. Calgary captain Mark Giordano left late in the second period

due to a lower-body injury sustained when he fell awkwardly while attempting

to take a shot.

Bruins 4, Canucks 0

Charlie Coyle scored a controversial first-period goal, and Tuukka Rask

stopped all 25 shots he faced as host Boston won its fourth straight game,

blanking Vancouver.

Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored, and Charlie McAvoy

had two assists. Rask's shutout was his third of the season and the 48th of

his career.

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for the Canucks, who lost their second straight

since a five-game winning streak.

Lightning 4, Golden Knights 2

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots to pick up his league-leading 27th

victory, and Steven Stamkos scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third

period to lead host Tampa Bay past Vegas for its fourth straight victory.

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Johnson and Alex Killorn

also scored goals for Tampa Bay, which improved to 16-2-1 in its last 19

games. Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat each added two assists. Vasilevskiy

improved to 14-0-2 in his last 16 starts, tying the team record for longest

point streak of 16 games set by Nikolai Khabibulin (12-0, four ties) set in

2003.

Paul Stastny and William Carrier scored goals, and Brayden McNabb had two

assists for Vegas, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. Marc-Andre

Fleury finished with 14 saves.

Blues 6, Hurricanes 3

Brayden Schenn and Zach Sanford each scored two goals as host St. Louis

defeated Carolina.

Sammy Blais and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues, who extended their

home-ice point streak to 11 games (10-0-1). Ryan O'Reilly had three assists,

and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

Sebastian Aho, Brock McGinn and Martin Necas scored for the Hurricanes, who

lost their fifth consecutive road game. Petr Mrazek allowed all six goals on

26 shots.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 0

Conor Garland, Lawson Crouse and Christian Dvorak scored goals and goaltender

Antti Raanta stopped 30 shots as Arizona shut out Edmonton in Glendale, Ariz.

It was Raanta's second shutout of the season, 13th of his career and second

ever against Edmonton. The Coyotes ended a five-game losing streak while at

the same time extending their streak of home games with at least one point to

eight.

Edmonton lost in regulation for just the second time in 10 games. The Oilers

totaled 22 goals from their previous four games, including eight in a win over

Calgary on Saturday, but on Tuesday were shut out for the first time since

Oct. 22. Goalie Mikko Koskinen stopped 24 shots.

--Field Level Media