NHL roundup: Pastrnak's 4 goals push Bruins past Ducks

Pastrnak struck in each period, including twice in the third, for his first

career four-goal performance, while Brad Marchand and Torey Krug each had two

assists for the Bruins.

Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves, including several strong stops in

Anaheim's 16-shot second period. John Gibson stopped 19 shots for the Ducks,

who got goals from Rickard Rakell and Adam Henrique.

Bruins center David Krejci exited early in the second period with an apparent

injury and did not return. Krejci first went to the dressing room late in the

first before initially returning for the second.

Wild 2, Senators 0

Minnesota's Victor Rask scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and Alex

Stalock made 26 saves as the Wild won for the first time this season, beating

a fellow one-win team, host Ottawa.

Making his first start, Stalock notched his sixth career shutout and first

since the 2017-18 season. He appeared in relief against Pittsburgh on

Saturday, recording 10 saves on 11 shots.

Minnesota's defense, usually an excellent unit under the guidance of coach

Bruce Boudreau, limited the Senators to 19 shots through the first 40 minutes

of play, and Stalock had to make few challenging saves.

Islanders 3, Blues 2 (OT)

Devon Toews scored 1:13 into overtime to cap a frantic late comeback by New

York, which edged St. Louis in Uniondale, N.Y.

The Islanders were outshot 17-13 in the first two periods and trailed 2-0

until Brock Nelson scored with 5:31 left in regulation. Anders Lee forced

overtime with 26.5 seconds left.

Thomas Greiss made 21 saves for the Islanders, who outshot the Blues 19-6 in

third period and overtime. Brayden Schenn scored in the first period and

Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the third period for the defending Stanley Cup

champion Blues.

Sabres 4, Stars 0

Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots

for the 12th shutout of his career to lead Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo

past host Dallas.

Sam Reinhart, Jeff Skinner and Marcus Johansson also scored goals and Jack

Eichel had two assists for the Sabres, who have opened the season with points

in each of their first six games (5-0-1) for the first time since the 2008-09

season.

Olofsson's goal was his fifth of the season and seventh of his career, all

coming on the power play. He is the first player in NHL history to score his

first seven goals on the power play.

Panthers 6, Devils 4

Florida, thanks to Noel Acciari's go-ahead goal with 12:30 left in the third

period, rallied from a three-goal deficit to win in Newark, N.J.

Brett Connolly scored his first two goals as a member of the Panthers, who

also got goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar and Evgenii Dadonov.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 17 saves to help Florida rally from a 4-1, second-period

deficit.

New Jersey's Taylor Hall, named the NHL's MVP in 2018, scored his first goal

of the season and added an assist. Pavel Zacha had a goal and two assists, and

Jesper Bratt and Will Butcher found the net, but the Devils remain winless on

the season.

Blackhawks 3, Oilers 1

Patrick Kane, Alex Nylander and Brandon Saad each scored, and Corey Crawford

made 27 saves as host Chicago picked up its first win of the season while

handing Edmonton its first loss after the Oilers' historic start.

Saad's empty-net goal with 32.7 seconds remaining in the third period sealed

the outcome for the Blackhawks.

James Neal scored the lone goal for Edmonton, which entered the contest with

an NHL-record five consecutive comeback wins to begin the season.

Avalanche 6, Capitals 3

Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as Colorado scored four goals on its

first five shots in the first period and buried host Washington. Colorado is

unbeaten through five games this season.

The Avalanche scored their four goals in a span of 5:43 to knock out Capitals

starting goalie Braden Holtby and take an early 4-0 lead. The Avalanche scored

on their first three shots and wound up going 4-for-5.

Erik Johnson got the first goal at 3:42, and Nikita Zadorov scored at the

six-minute mark for a 2-0 lead. Kadri found the net on a rush up the left wing

at 7:54, and Colorado stretched the lead to 4-0 when Mikko Rantanen (one goal,

two assists) scored on the power play against Holtby's replacement, Ilya

Samsonov.

