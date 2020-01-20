NHL roundup: Penguins come from 3 down to beat Bruins

At 12:35 of the third period, Rust, from 12 feet, converted a pass from behind

the net from Evgeni Malkin, who picked up his 50th point on the assist.

Dominik Simon, Teddy Blueger and Jack Johnson also scored, and Sidney Crosby

had two assists for Pittsburgh, which picked up its NHL-leading 18th home win

while playing in front of the 600th consecutive home sellout, including

playoffs. Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made 34 saves.

David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron and Anders Bjork

also scored, all in the first period, for the Bruins, who have lost three of

four. The lone victory in the stretch was a 4-1 decision against the Penguins

on Thursday at home. Goalie Jaroslav Halak made 18 saves for Boston.

Hurricanes 2, Islanders 1 (SO)

Justin Williams made a storybook return to the lineup by scoring in the eighth

round of the shootout to give Carolina a victory against visiting New York.

Williams, the former team captain, was making his season debut. The

38-year-old signed 11 days earlier as a free agent, ending an abbreviated

retirement that began last summer after he helped the Hurricanes reach the

Eastern Conference finals.

Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen also produced in the shootout for the

Hurricanes, while New York's Mathew Barzal and Anthony Beauvillier were good

for the Islanders.

Blackhawks 5, Jets 2

Patrick Kane recorded a late assist for his 1,000th career point, helping

Chicago to a season-high fifth consecutive victory with a win over visiting

Winnipeg.

Kane, in his 13th season, became the 90th player in NHL history to reach the

milestone. It came when he dished a pass from behind the net to Ryan

Carpenter, who delivered the puck across the slot to Brandon Saad for a goal

with 5:46 left in the game to give Chicago a 4-2 lead.

With the assist, Kane extended his point streak to 10 games (four goals, 11

assists) for the Blackhawks, who also got a goal and assist each from Alex

Nylander and defenseman Erik Gustafsson. David Kampf also scored, Dominik

Kubalik added an empty-netter and Robin Lehner made 36 saves for his third

straight win as Chicago won for the 11th time in 15 games to draw even on

points (54) with Winnipeg.

Blue Jackets 2, Rangers 1

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored his second goal of the game with 27 seconds

remaining as visiting Columbus rallied for a victory over New York at Madison

Square Garden.

The Blue Jackets tied a season high with their fifth straight win thanks to

Bjorkstrand, who returned after missing nearly a month due to a back injury.

Bjorkstrand recorded his seventh career two-goal game as the Blue Jackets also

posted their sixth victory when trailing after two periods.

Bjorkstrand's clutch third-period goals helped Matiss Kivlenieks win his NHL

debut. Kivlenieks made 31 saves, including 14 in the final 20 minutes. His

best save of the night occurred about midway through the second, when he slid

across the crease to make a stick save on former Blue Jacket Artemi Panarin.

