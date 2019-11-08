NHL roundup: Pens score 4 unanswered to snap Isles' streak

Rust stole the puck from Brock Nelson behind the net and tucked a wraparound

shot past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov to cap the comeback by the

Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Jared McCann, Rust and Evgeni Malkin scored in the first nine minutes of the

third period for the Penguins. Goalie Matt Murray overcame a slow start to

make 20 saves.

Casey Cizikas, Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech scored for the Islanders, whose

winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history behind a 15-game

run during the 1981-82 season. Varlamov made 35 saves.

Capitals 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Tom Wilson scored two goals, including the game winner 17 seconds into

overtime, as Washington defeated Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

The Capitals have won five straight games and have earned at least one point

in 10 straight contests.

Washington also got two goals and one assist from Alex Ovechkin and one goal

and two assists from John Carlson. Ovechkin, who has won the NHL goal-scoring

title a league-record eight times, leads Washington with 13 goals.

Maple Leafs 2, Golden Knights 1

John Tavares scored at 2:33 of overtime to complete Toronto's comeback against

visiting Vegas.

Tavares, who also had an assist in the game, took a pass from Mitch Marner and

fired a shot from the right circle for his fourth goal of the season. Auston

Matthews also scored for the Maple Leafs, tying the game in the third period

with his 13th.

Max Pacioretty broke a scoreless tie 4:08 into the third for the Golden

Knights, his fourth tally of the season. The teams combined for one goal on 11

power plays, Matthews' tying score at 8:14 of the third.

Flyers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Sean Couturier scored 55 seconds into overtime to lift host Philadelphia past

Montreal.

Couturier's shot went under the arm of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price for

the Flyers' second straight win.

Philippe Myers and James van Riemsdyk each added one goal for Philadelphia,

which went 0-for-6 on the power play but nonetheless found a way to win.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 22 saves.

Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2

New York goalie Henrik Lundqvist made enough early stops, and his teammates

finally generated offense in a victory over Carolina in Raleigh, N.C..

Lundqvist made 22 of his season-high 45 saves in the first period.

Artemi Panarin, Brendan Lemieux, Pavel Buchnevich and Adam Fox scored for New

York, which took advantage of limited scoring opportunities. The Rangers have

won two in a row and four of their last five games.

Senators 3, Kings 2 (OT)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 1:48 left in overtime to lift Ottawa over

visiting Los Angeles.

Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov also scored, and Anders Nilsson made 26

saves for the Senators, who improved to 2-5-1 when allowing the first goal.

Dustin Brown and Tyler Toffoli scored -- the latter to tie it with eight

seconds left in regulation -- and Jack Campbell made 30 saves for the Kings,

who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games.

--Field Level Media