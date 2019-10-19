NHL roundup: Pens stretch winning streak to five

Jared McCann also scored for the Penguins, who have the longest active winning

streak in the NHL.

Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 22 of 24 Stars shots.

John Klingberg had a goal and an assist, and Roope Hintz also scored for

Dallas, which has lost five straight and has just one win in nine games. Anton

Khudobin made 29 saves.

Capitals 5, Rangers 2

T.J. Oshie scored twice and John Carlson collected three assists to pace host

Washington to a victory over New York.

Carlson, who is riding a six-game point streak, has 17 points in just nine

games. The defenseman has netted two or more points in six of nine contests.

Washington goaltender Braden Holtby made 26 saves to record the win, and

captain Alex Ovechkin collected his 1,220th career point to move ahead of Jean

Beliveau for 42nd place on the league's all-time list.

The Rangers have dropped three straight games after opening the season with

consecutive victories.

Avalanche 5, Panthers 4 (OT)

Nathan MacKinnon scored with 1:57 left in overtime, and Andre Burakovsky had

two goals and added one assist to lead Colorado to a victory in Sunrise, Fla.

Colorado's other goals were scored by Matt Nieto and Joonas Donskoi. Avalanche

goalie Philipp Grubauer made 40 saves -- many of them spectacular. Colorado

has yet to lose in regulation this season.

Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice, tying his career high with eight

shots on goal. Sergei Bobrovsky made 36 saves for the Panthers, who also got

goals from Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano (short-handed).

Blackhawks 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

Jonathan Toews scored on a rebound 46 seconds into overtime to give host

Chicago the win over Columbus.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist, Patrick Kane notched two assists, and

Drake Caggiula also scored a goal for Chicago, which won its second straight

game after opening the season with three consecutive losses. Blackhawks goalie

Robin Lehner finished with 37 saves.

Markus Nutivaara and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored for Columbus, which had a

two-game winning streak snapped. Goaltender Elvis Merzlikins, making just his

second career NHL start, finished with 30 saves.

Oilers 2, Red Wings 1

James Neal scored his league-high ninth goal and host Edmonton won for the

seventh time in eight games to open the season by edging slumping Detroit.

Ethan Bear scored the other goal for the Oilers, while Darnell Nurse assisted

on both tallies. Mikko Koskinen, who stopped a career-high 49 shots in a 6-3

victory over Philadelphia on Wednesday, made 25 saves for Edmonton.

Defenseman Mike Green scored the lone goal for Detroit, but his team lost its

fourth straight, including three consecutive games on the road. Jonathan

Bernier made 35 saves for Detroit, which had given up five goals in each of

its three previous losses during the slide.

Ducks 4, Hurricanes 2

Jakob Silfverberg continued his torrid scoring stretch as Anaheim remained

undefeated at home this season with a victory over Carolina.

The 29-year-old right winger has four goals, three assists and a plus-10

rating in the past six games.

Adam Henrique, Troy Terry and Carter Rowney also scored for the Ducks, who

built a 4-0 lead less than six minutes into the second period. Goaltender Ryan

Miller made 22 saves as Anaheim improved to 4-0-0 at the Honda Center.

--Field Level Media