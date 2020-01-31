NHL roundup: Predators finally subdue Devils in shootout

The win was the record-breaking 1,507th (regular season and playoffs) as a

general manager for the Predators' David Poile, breaking a tie with Glen

Sather for most by any GM in NHL history. Predators head coach John Hynes also

won his first game against the Devils since they fired him on Dec. 3.

Forsberg scored twice in regulation, including the goal that forced overtime

midway through the third period. Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Nick Bonino also

scored for the Predators, who are 5-4-0 under Hynes. Goalie Pekka Rinne made

27 saves.

Pavel Zacha had two goals while Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden

scored once apiece for the Devils, who are 9-11-4 since Hynes was replaced by

Alain Nasreddine. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 25 saves.

Canadiens 3, Sabres 1

Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher each scored second-period goals as

Montreal defeated Buffalo for its third straight road win.

Kovalchuk, playing his 10th game since joining Montreal, tied the game at 1-1

early in the second with his fifth goal in seven games, and Gallagher returned

from a six-game absence with a concussion to score his 16th for the lead less

than three minutes later.

Jack Eichel secured his first 30-goal season while becoming the first Buffalo

player with at least 30 goals and 30 assists since Jason Pominville (30 goals,

43 assists) in 2011-12.

Kings 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, and Los Angeles ended a

five-game losing streak in beating Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Iafallo finished with a hat trick, scoring the game's first goal and tying it

at 2-2 with 2:54 to play in regulation time before his game winner. Anze

Kopitar assisted on two goals and Jack Campbell saved 26 shots in goal.

Nick Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona, which saw its losing

streak reach a season-high four games. The Coyotes are 1-5-2 in their last

eight games. Goaltender Adin Hill, pressed into service with All-Star Darcy

Kuemper still not ready to return from a lower-body injury, stopped 35 shots.

--Field Level Media