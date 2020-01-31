NHL roundup: Predators finally subdue Devils in shootout
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene scored in the shootout Thursday night for the visiting Nashville Predators, who outlasted the New Jersey Devils for a wild 6-5 victory in Newark, N.J.
The win was the record-breaking 1,507th (regular season and playoffs) as a
general manager for the Predators' David Poile, breaking a tie with Glen
Sather for most by any GM in NHL history. Predators head coach John Hynes also
won his first game against the Devils since they fired him on Dec. 3.
Forsberg scored twice in regulation, including the goal that forced overtime
midway through the third period. Duchene, Mattias Ekholm and Nick Bonino also
scored for the Predators, who are 5-4-0 under Hynes. Goalie Pekka Rinne made
27 saves.
Pavel Zacha had two goals while Nikita Gusev, Jesper Bratt and John Hayden
scored once apiece for the Devils, who are 9-11-4 since Hynes was replaced by
Alain Nasreddine. Goalie Mackenzie Blackwood recorded 25 saves.
Canadiens 3, Sabres 1
Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher each scored second-period goals as
Montreal defeated Buffalo for its third straight road win.
Kovalchuk, playing his 10th game since joining Montreal, tied the game at 1-1
early in the second with his fifth goal in seven games, and Gallagher returned
from a six-game absence with a concussion to score his 16th for the lead less
than three minutes later.
Jack Eichel secured his first 30-goal season while becoming the first Buffalo
player with at least 30 goals and 30 assists since Jason Pominville (30 goals,
43 assists) in 2011-12.
Kings 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)
Alex Iafallo scored 24 seconds into overtime, and Los Angeles ended a
five-game losing streak in beating Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.
Iafallo finished with a hat trick, scoring the game's first goal and tying it
at 2-2 with 2:54 to play in regulation time before his game winner. Anze
Kopitar assisted on two goals and Jack Campbell saved 26 shots in goal.
Nick Schmaltz and Christian Dvorak scored for Arizona, which saw its losing
streak reach a season-high four games. The Coyotes are 1-5-2 in their last
eight games. Goaltender Adin Hill, pressed into service with All-Star Darcy
Kuemper still not ready to return from a lower-body injury, stopped 35 shots.
