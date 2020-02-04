NHL roundup: Pysyk hat trick helps Panthers beat Leafs

Hoffman's 19th goal of the season at 10:13 was the third of four consecutive

Florida goals in the third period. Pysyk notched his third goal of the game

and seventh of the season into an empty net at 19:12.

Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for the Panthers, who have won seven of their

past eight games. Mike Matheson had three assists, and Hoffman added an

assist.

Maple Leafs starting goaltender Frederik Andersen collided with Panthers

center Frank Vatrano near the end of the first period and missed the final two

periods due to an upper-body injury. Andersen, who allowed one goal in eight

shots, finished the first period. Michael Hutchinson replaced him and gave up

three goals on 13 shots.

Stars 5, Rangers 3

Joe Pavelski had two power-play goals in the first period as Dallas won at New

York.

Pavelski, a free agent signee for the Stars last summer, had been struggling

with the puck, scoring his first goal in nine games on Saturday against the

New Jersey Devils.

Stephen Johns, Blake Comeau and Corey Perry also scored for Dallas, and Anton

Khudobin made 33 saves for the Stars. Pavel Buchnevich, Brett Howden and

Brendan Lemieux scored power-play goals for the Rangers, and Lemieux added an

assist.

Flyers 3, Red Wings 0

Kevin Hayes scored one of Philadelphia's two third-period, short-handed goals,

and Brian Elliott faced just 16 shots en route to his 40th career shutout as

the Flyers won at Detroit.

Scott Laughton and Matt Niskanen also scored, and Elliott posted his second

shutout in his past three starts.

Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves for the Red Wings, who are 0-8-1 since beating

the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 10.

