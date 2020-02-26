NHL roundup: Rangers notch OT win vs. rival Isles

Zibanejad intercepted a clearing pass and fired a slap shot past Semyon

Varlamov to give the Rangers their 11th win in 14 games and pull them within

five points of the Islanders in the Eastern Conference standings.

Artemi Panarin, Greg McKegg and Brett Howden also scored for the Rangers.

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev made 42 saves.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, who was acquired from the Ottawa Senators on Monday,

Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, who had their

two-game winning streak snapped. Varlamov recorded 24 saves.

Stars 4, Hurricanes 1

Roope Hintz had a goal and two assists as Dallas defeated Carolina, ruining

the celebratory mood for the Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. Dallas goalie Anton

Khudobin made 40 saves with a splendid performance.

Tyler Seguin, Jason Dickinson and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars,

who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games. Dickinson and Gurianov each added an

assist.

Sebastian Aho had Carolina's goal, his team-leading 36th of the season. The

Hurricanes have lost two of their past three games. It was Carolina's first

game since David Ayres, a Zamboni driver, was summoned as the emergency goalie

in Toronto on Saturday and ended up with the victory. Ayres was in attendance

for Tuesday night's game, receiving numerous recognitions and honors.

Capitals 4, Jets 3 (SO)

Alex Ovechkin scored in the top of the fifth round of the shootout, and goalie

Braden Holtby kicked away a Nikolaj Ehlers slap shot in the bottom half as

Washington defeated visiting Winnipeg.

Ovechkin also scored during regulation, notching his 43rd goal of the season

and the 701st of his career.

The Jets rallied from a 3-0 deficit to force overtime. Ehlers, Kyle Connor and

Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg. Jakub Vrana and Garnet Hathaway had goals

for the Capitals.

Blues 6, Blackhawks 5

Zach Sanford scored twice, including the game-winning goal, as host St. Louis

rallied past Chicago.

The Blues rallied from 3-1 and 5-4 deficits to win their fifth consecutive

game. Brayden Schenn, Robert Thomas, Ryan O'Reilly and Justin Faulk also

scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington got the win despite allowing five

goals on 30 shots.

Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Connor Murphy, Matthew Highmore and Brandon Saad

scored for the Blackhawks. Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots.

Flyers 4, Sharks 2

Kevin Hayes had two goals and an assist to lift host Philadelphia past San

Jose.

Travis Konecny added one goal and two assists while Nicolas Aube-Kubel

contributed one goal for the Flyers, who won their fourth game in a row.

Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Joel Kellman and Noah Gregor each scored a goal for the struggling Sharks, who

have dropped five straight. Aaron Dell stopped 23 shots for San Jose.

Predators 3, Senators 2

Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson netted second-period goals, both on the power

play, and Nashville beat visiting Ottawa.

Colin Blackwell also scored for the Predators, who topped Ottawa for the sixth

straight time in Nashville and are 9-1-3 in their past 13 against the

Senators. Ellis added an assist on Arvidsson's tally for a two-point night.

Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots to earn the win.

Thomas Chabot and Filip Chlapik registered goals, and Craig Anderson made 30

saves for the Senators, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1) and slipped to

6-18-6 on the road this season.

Flames 5, Bruins 2

Sean Monahan scored two goals 1:12 apart during the second period to lead

Calgary past host Boston.

Mikael Backlund (two goals, one assist) and Matthew Tkachuk (one goal, two

assists) each had three points as the Flames improved to 2-0-0 to start their

pivotal five-game road trip. David Rittich stopped 26 shots for Calgary.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, whose seven-game home

winning streak came to an end. Tuukka Rask made 26 saves while losing in

regulation at Boston for the first time this season (14-1-6).

Canucks 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Newcomer Tyler Toffoli scored 1:35 into overtime and Vancouver overcame a

two-goal deficit to earn its first road win against Montreal in more than

eight years.

Acquired from Los Angeles shortly before Monday's trade deadline, Toffoli went

high past Carey Price (30 saves) for his third goal in three games with the

Canucks, who snapped a three-game road slide by improving to 4-1-1 in the last

six.

Bo Horvat scored his 20th of the season and assisted on Toffoli's winner, and

Thatcher Demko made 37 saves in place of the injured Jacob Markstrom for

Vancouver, which also ended an eight-game overall skid against the Canadiens.

Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3

John Tavares scored two goals, and Toronto hung on to end host Tampa Bay's

franchise-record, 11-game home winning streak.

The defeat could be particularly costly for the Lightning, since captain

Steven Stamkos left late in the second period due to an undisclosed injury.

Jake Muzzin and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs, and Frederik

Andersen made 26 saves for his 26th win of the season.

Nikita Kucherov scored his team-leading 30th goal for the Lightning, who also

got goals from Pat Maroon and Yanni Gourde. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves.

Ducks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

Sonny Milano scored two goals, including the winner in overtime, in his

Anaheim debut as the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak at the expense of

visiting Edmonton.

Milano, who was acquired at Monday's trade deadline in a deal that sent Devin

Shore to the Columbus Blue Jackets, scored the first Ducks' goal at 5:46 of

the opening period. Adam Henrique and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored goals

for the Ducks, who ended a five-game home losing streak (0-4-1). Anaheim's

John Gibson made 29 saves.

Tyler Ennis and Andreas Athanasiou each had a goal and an assist, and Leon

Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers, who are 1-0-1 at the start of a

three-game road trip with a key Pacific Division matchup at first-place Vegas

coming on Wednesday.

Wild 5, Blue Jackets 4

Mikko Koivu scored twice as Minnesota defeated Columbus in Saint Paul, Minn.,

holding off a third-period rally and improving to 10-5-1 in its past 16 games.

Eric Staal, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala each had a goal and an assist for the

Wild. Minnesota's Ryan Hartman had two assists, and goaltender Alex Stalock

made 24 saves.

Nick Foligno, Emil Bemstrom, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Zach Werenski scored for

the Blue Jackets, who dropped to 1-4-5 in their past 10 games. Columbus

goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, recalled on an emergency basis from the American

Hockey League after Elvis Merzlikins was injured this week, stopped 35 of 40

shots in just his fifth NHL game.

Panthers 2, Coyotes 1

Mike Hoffman's power-play goal at 8:50 of the third period broke a tie and led

Florida to a win over Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida, and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky stopped

37 shots for his 23rd win of the season.

The Panthers spoiled the return of Coyotes All-Star goalie Darcy Kuemper, who

stopped 24 shots in his first game since sustaining a lower-body injury on

Dec. 19. Brad Richardson opened the scoring for Arizona.

Devils 4, Red Wings 1

Cory Schneider recorded his first win of the season, and New Jersey scored

three power-play goals to sweep the three-game season series against host

Detroit.

Schneider, who made 27 saves, had gone 0-6-1 in seven starts this season. Joey

Anderson, Jesper Bratt, Kyle Palmieri and Nikita Gusev scored for New Jersey

in its first game of a five-game road trip. The Devils won for the fourth time

in five games.

Valterri Filppula scored the lone goal for Detroit, which has lost seven of

its past eight. Jonathan Bernier made 27 saves.

--Field Level Media