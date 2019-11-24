NHL roundup: Rangers rally from four down to sink Habs

Trouba fired a wrist shot from the right point that dribbled past a screened

Carey Price and inside the right post for his third goal of the season. It

marked the first time since Dec. 26, 1991, against the Washington Capitals

that the Rangers won a game that they trailed by four or more goals.

Brendan Lemieux scored two goals, and Trouba and Artemi Panarin each had a

goal and an assist for New York. Filip Chytil and Pavel Buchnevich also scored

goals and Ryan Strome, Brett Howden and Brady Skjei each had two assists for

the Rangers, who won for just the second time in five games. Alexandar

Georgiev finished with 38 saves.

Max Domi and Artturi Lehkonen each had two goals and an assist for Montreal,

which lost its fourth straight game. Shea Weber also scored a goal, and Nick

Suzuki and Ben Chiarot each added two assists for the Canadiens. Price

finished with 28 saves.

Sharks 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

Logan Couture scored the overtime winner for the second straight outing as

host San Jose handed New York a rare setback.

Though the Islanders fell, they continued their point-collecting run that

began with the fifth game of the season. New York has gone 17 games without

losing in regulation time, posting a 15-0-2 record in that span.

Goaltender Martin Jones made 27 saves for the Sharks, who have won eight of

nine games. Couture converted a play with Evander Kane halfway through the

overtime frame for his fifth goal of the season. Couture beat Vegas in

overtime on Thursday.

Bruins 5, Wild 4 (OT)

Torey Krug scored the game winner in overtime as Boston rallied from two goals

down late in the third period to beat visiting Minnesota.

David Krejci scored twice with the goalie pulled in the final 1:55 to force

overtime. Jake DeBrusk and Brad Marchand also scored, as the Bruins won for

the fourth time in five games and extended their season-opening streak of

picking up at least one point at home to 13 games (9-0-4). Patrice Bergeron

had four assists, and Tuukka Rask stopped 32 shots for Boston.

Jason Zucker, Victor Rask, Eric Staal and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild, who

extended their points streak to five games (3-0-2).

Oilers 4, Golden Knights 2

Connor McDavid scored two goals to extend his points streak to 10 games, and

Leon Draisaitl had three assists to lead Edmonton to victory in Las Vegas.

Draisaitl broke a tie with McDavid for the NHL lead for points (47) and

assists (31), while the Oilers remained three points ahead of Arizona for

first place in the Pacific Division. The red-hot McDavid has scored 12 goals

to go with 11 assists during his 10-game scoring streak.

Ethan Bear and Markus Granlund also scored goals, and Zack Kassian added two

assists for Edmonton. Cody Eakin and Shea Theodore both scored goals for the

Golden Knights, who lost their second straight game and for the seventh time

in their last nine. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 27 saves.

Coyotes 3, Kings 2

Phil Kessel, Lawson Crouse and Christian Fischer scored goals as visiting

Arizona ended Los Angeles' five-game home winning streak with a victory.

Goalie Antti Raanta made 43 saves as the Coyotes won for the fifth time in

their last seven games and defeated the Kings for the second time in five

days. It was Arizona's ninth victory over Los Angeles in the last 13 meetings

between the teams.

Anze Kopitar and Nikolai Prokhorkin scored goals for the Kings, who lost

despite having a 45-19 shots-on-goal advantage. Los Angeles was defeated in

its own building for the first time in November and is now 7-5-0 at home this

season.

Predators 4, Blues 2

Juuse Saros stopped 24 of 26 shots, as visiting Nashville beat St. Louis to

snap a six-game losing streak.

Filip Forsberg, Mattias Ekholm, Colton Sissons and Calle Jarnkrok scored for

the Predators, who prevailed for just the second time in their last 10 games.

Saros won for the second time in eight starts this season. Viktor Arvidsson

exited the game after absorbing two cross-checks from defenseman Robert

Bortuzzo.

The Blues suffered just their fifth regulation loss in 24 games. They got

goals from rookie Klim Kostin, his first in the NHL, and Alex Pietrangelo, the

100th of his career. Jordan Binnington made 39 saves, including two on

short-handed breakaways.

Maple Leafs 5, Avalanche 3

Auston Matthews and Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist each, Nicholas

Shore, Kasperi Kapanen and Zach Hyman also scored, and Toronto beat Colorado

in Denver.

Frederik Andersen stopped 34 shots to help new coach Sheldon Keefe improve to

2-0 since taking over for the fired Mike Babcock earlier in the week.

Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky and Valeri Nichushkin scored goals, and

Nazem Kadri had two assists against his former team. Pavel Francouz made 12

saves for Colorado in his return from a concussion. He relieved starter

Philipp Grubauer, who allowed four goals on 15 shots.

Lightning 6, Ducks 2

Brayden Point scored two goals, Nikita Kucherov and Anthony Cirelli each had a

goal and assist, and Tampa Bay defeated visiting Anaheim.

Victor Hedman had two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves for the

Lightning, who played without leading scorer Steven Stamkos (lower-body

injury). Hedman and Alex Killorn both extended their point streaks to seven

games, matching the longest of their NHL careers.

Derek Grant scored short-handed, Rickard Rakell also tallied and Ryan Miller

made 21 saves in his sixth start of the season for Anaheim, which dropped to

1-5-3 in the past nine games.

Canucks 2, Capitals 1 (SO)

Captain Bo Horvat scored in the seventh round of the shootout to lift the

visiting Vancouver over Washington in an afternoon game

Neither team scored in the shootout until Horvat beat Washington goalie Braden

Holtby (32 saves) in the seventh round. It was the fourth shootout goal of

Horvat's career, with each serving as the game-winning tally.

The Capitals thought they had scored in the fifth round when Lars Eller beat

Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom (32 saves) with a shot. However, the

officials reviewed the play and ruled that the puck hit the crossbar and did

not go over the line.

Jets 4, Blue Jackets 3

Andrew Copp scored with less than two minutes remaining, and host Winnipeg

beat Columbus in a roller coaster of a game.

With overtime looming, Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins tried to pass the

puck to a teammate, but Copp knocked it down and sent a shot that ricocheted

off a defender and into the net with 1:54 remaining in regulation time.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped all five shots he faced in a relief appearance to

record the win for Winnipeg. Starting Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit left the

game before the midway point of the third period due to an apparent injury,

having stopped 27 of 30 shots.

Stars 2, Blackhawks 1 (SO)

Anton Khudobin made 38 saves in regulation and overtime and was perfect in the

shootout round to lead Dallas past visiting Chicago.

Khudobin denied Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the

shootout to secure the victory, which was the Stars' sixth straight. Roope

Hintz scored Dallas' regulation-time goal, and Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin

each scored in the shootout round.

Olli Maatta scored the Blackhawks' only goal. Chicago earned a point for the

extra-time loss but remained winless for the third game in a row.

Flames 3, Flyers 2 (SO)

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of a shootout to give visiting Calgary a

sorely needed win over Philadelphia.

The victory snaps a six-game (0-5-1) winless drought for the Flames, who

scored only five goals during that losing streak. The scoring woes continued

through two periods on Saturday before Andrew Mangiapane finally put Calgary

on the board 1:01 into the third period.

The Flyers came up short despite outshooting Calgary by a 38-27 margin and

twice holding the lead in the game.

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and

Petr Mrazek made 21 saves as host Carolina doubled-up Florida in Raleigh, N.C.

The Panthers, who came back to win on Thursday after trailing the Anaheim

Ducks 4-0, couldn't rally after Hamilton's goal. Part of the problem for

Florida was an 0-for-2 night on the power play.

Brett Pesce, Martin Necas and Andrei Svechnikov (empty-netter) also scored for

the Hurricanes, who have won five of their past six games. Teuvo Teravainen

added three assists for Carolina.

Devils 5, Red Wings 1

Will Butcher and Blake Coleman scored less than two minutes apart to spark a

four-goal third period for New Jersey and lead them past visiting Detroit in

Newark, N.J., in a battle of the two teams with the fewest points in the NHL.

Taylor Hall scored the Devils' third goal of the period before Coleman scored

again with 11.1 seconds left to cap a game-ending stretch of five unanswered

goals by New Jersey, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Kyle Palmieri

started the onslaught with a second-period goal that tied the game at 1-1.

Louis Domingue recorded 19 saves in his first NHL start and win since Mar. 21,

when he was with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

--Field Level Media