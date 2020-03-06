NHL roundup: Rangers' Zibanejad scores 5 goals

Zibanejad became the third Ranger with a five-goal game and raised his season

total to a career-high 38 by finishing off a breakaway. No NHL player had

scored five goals in a game this season.

Zibanejad became the first Ranger to produce a five-goal game since Mark

Pavelich in 1983. Don Murdoch also scored five in October 1976. Zibanejad

scored a power-play goal in the first period, added two even-strength goals

and then netted another power-play tally with 1:42 remaining to give New York

a 5-4 lead.

Alexander Ovechkin scored his second goal of the game with 43 seconds

remaining in regulation. Carl Hagelin, Ilya Kovalchuk and Garnet Hathaway also

scored for Washington, which is 6-9-2 in its past 17 games.

Flyers 4, Hurricanes 1

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier each

scored a goal to lift host Philadelphia past Carolina.

Scott Laughton recorded two assists for the surging Flyers, who won their

season-high eighth in a row. The Flyers improved to 24-5-4 at home.

Philadelphia played without James van Riemsdyk, who is expected to be out at

least four weeks with a broken right index finger.

Justin Williams scored the lone goal for the struggling Hurricanes, who

dropped their fourth straight.

Bruins 2, Panthers 1 (OT)

Torey Krug scored with 51.7 seconds remaining in overtime, lifting Boston to a

win over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

It was Florida's eighth straight home loss, breaking a dubious franchise

record set in 2003. The Panthers were the highest-scoring team in the NHL and

on a six-game win streak at the All-Star break. Since then, they are 5-10-3.

The Bruins, who have won four straight games, own the best record in the NHL

with 98 points. Patrice Bergeron also scored for Boston, and Jaroslav Halak

had 32 saves. Mackenzie Weegar produced the Panthers' goal.

Wild 3, Sharks 2

Alex Stalock made a season-high 40 saves and Zach Parise and Ryan Suter each

had a goal and an assist as visiting Minnesota moved into the top wild-card

spot in the Western Conference with a victory over San Jose.

Alex Galchenyuk also scored a goal for Minnesota, which has 75 points and

leapfrogged four teams to the wild-card spot. Vancouver, Nashville, Winnipeg

and Arizona are all one point behind.

Joe Thornton and Stefan Noesen scored goals for San Jose, which had its

three-game winning streak snapped. Martin Jones finished with 24 saves.

Kings 1, Maple Leafs 0 (SO)

Jonathan Quick made 36 saves in his first shutout of the season, and host Los

Angeles extended its winning streak to a season-best four games by blanking

Toronto.

Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe scored in the shootout for Los Angeles. Frederik

Andersen made 30 saves for Toronto for his third shutout of the season and

19th of his NHL career. It was the first 1-0 game for either team this season.

The Maple Leafs remain five points in front of the Florida Panthers for third

in the Atlantic Division. The Panthers lost 2-1 in overtime to the visiting

Boston Bruins on Thursday, extending their winless streak to four games.

Penguins 4, Sabres 2

Patric Hornqvist scored two goals to help visiting Pittsburgh down Buffalo.

Marcus Pettersson and Sidney Crosby also scored, and Evgeni Malkin had two

assists for the Penguins, who have won two straight coming off a six-game

losing streak. Goaltender Matt Murray stopped 28 of Buffalo's 30 shots.

Jake McCabe and Marcus Johansson scored for the Sabres, who have lost five in

a row. Jonas Johansson made 28 saves.

Lightning 4, Canadiens 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy posted his third shutout of the season, Victor Hedman

tallied twice, and Tampa Bay earned a season-series sweep of visiting

Montreal.

Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots to earn his 21st career shutout, adding to his

franchise record. Hedman scored at even strength and on the power play.

Nikita Kucherov recorded a goal and an assist -- giving him points in 20 of

his past 21 games -- and Alex Killorn notched his career-high 25th goal. Kevin

Shattenkirk produced his 300th career assist.

Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3

Alex DeBrincat scored twice, and Corey Crawford stopped 21 shots to boost host

Chicago past Edmonton for its fourth straight victory.

The Blackhawks moved within four points of the final Western Conference

playoff spot while snapping the Oilers' three-game winning streak.

Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews also scored for Chicago, and Adam Boqvist had

two assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Josh Archibald and Kailer Yamamoto were the

Edmonton goal-scorers, with Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse providing two

assists apiece.

Senators 4, Islanders 3

Anthony Duclair scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period as host

Ottawa beat struggling New York.

Connor Brown, Mikkel Boedker and Brady Tkachuk also scored for the Senators,

who have won three of four. Goalie Craig Anderson made 37 saves.

Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who have

lost five straight (0-3-2) since acquiring center Jean-Gabriel Pageau from the

Senators hours before the Feb. 24 trade deadline. Pageau, who spent the first

seven-plus years of his career with Ottawa, received a standing ovation during

a scoreboard tribute in the first period.

Predators 2, Stars 0

Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene ended lengthy goal droughts by scoring on the

power play, and Juuse Saros made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season

as Nashville snapped a three-game slide with a win over visiting Dallas.

Fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Predators rode some

solid special teams play to take the front end of a home-and-home set with

Dallas. Nashville went 2-for-4 on the power play and killed all four penalties

to beat the Stars for the first time in three meetings this season.

The teams square off again Saturday afternoon in Dallas.

--Field Level Media