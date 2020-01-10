NHL roundup: Rinne becomes 12th goalie to score goal

Rinne gathered the puck behind his own net and flipped a shot high and down

the middle of the ice. It bounced a few times and scurried into the open net

with 21.4 seconds left. Rinne hoisted both arms in the air as teammates mobbed

him for the rare achievement, which last took place when Smith scored Oct. 19,

2013, for the then-Phoenix Coyotes in a game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Rinne is the 12th goaltender ever credited with a goal, and the eighth to

score with his own shot.

Viktor Arvidsson, Colin Blackwell, Matt Duchene and Nick Bonino also scored

for the Predators, who earned their first win under new head coach John Hynes.

Dominik Kubalik and Alex DeBrincat each scored for Chicago, which fell behind

by three goals in the first period before trying to rally back. Blackhawks

goaltender Corey Crawford made 25 saves but fell to 7-13-2.

Blues 5, Sabres 1

Alexander Steen scored his first two goals of the season to lead host St.

Louis past Buffalo for the Blues' seventh straight home win and 10th win in 13

games.

Robert Thomas and Tyler Bozak each had a goal and two assists for the Blues,

who outshot the Sabres 31-19. David Perron also scored and goaltender Jordan

Binnington made 18 saves.

Jack Eichel scored for the Sabres, who lost their sixth consecutive road game.

Linus Ullmark, making his eighth consecutive start in goal, made 26 saves.

Rangers 6, Devils 3

Defenseman Tony DeAngelo recorded his first career hat trick and set a career

high with five points as New York beat visiting New Jersey at Madison Square

Garden.

DeAngelo, who had never had more than two points in a game in 174 career

outings, scored his first goal in the opening period and then got two goals in

a span 2:54 in the second, getting the hat trick on a power play. He also set

up scores by Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider.

DeAngelo tied team records by for points and goals by a defenseman, with the

former trying Brian Leetch's mark (accomplished twice). He was the first

Ranger defenseman to get a hat trick since Reijo Ruotsalainen in 1982.

Bruins 5, Jets 4

Jake DeBrusk scored twice -- including the go-ahead goal in the third period

-- David Pastrnak had a hat trick, and host Boston came back to edge Winnipeg.

DeBrusk, who added an assist, and Pastrnak scored 33 seconds apart in the

third as the Bruins rallied from a 4-3 deficit in the final nine minutes to

win their second straight since a three-game skid. Pastrnak extended his

league lead to 35 goals with his third hat trick of the season and stretched

his point streak to 12 games.

Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Neal Pionk and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets,

who lost in the final contest of a four-game road trip (2-1-1). Jaroslav Halak

stopped 17 shots for Boston. Laurent Brossoit made 31 saves for Winnipeg.

Lightning 4, Coyotes 0

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy posted 25 saves for his first shutout this

season as Tampa Bay improved its league-best winning streak to nine games with

a victory over visiting Arizona.

The stretch of victories is tied for the second-longest in franchise history.

The Lightning are one win away from matching their longest streak ever,

achieved last February. Their last loss was a 3-1 defeat in Washington to the

Capitals on Dec. 21.

The Lightning also continued their dominance against the Pacific Division by

stretching their point streak to nine games (8-0-1). Vasilevskiy won for the

21st time this season. The Vezina Trophy winner has recorded seven consecutive

wins and is 12-2-1 since December.

Oilers 4, Canadiens 2

Alex Chiasson scored the go-ahead goal midway into the third period as

visiting Edmonton rallied to defeat reeling Montreal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal, Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald

also tallied, and Mike Smith made 35 saves for the Oilers, who improved to

4-0-1 in their last five games.

Phillip Danault and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored and Carey Price turned aside 22

shots for Montreal, which saw its winless streak extend to a season high-tying

eight games (0-7-1). The Canadiens also dropped eight in a row (0-5-3) from

Nov. 16-Dec. 1.

Panthers 5, Canucks 2

Noel Acciari scored twice and Sergei Bobrovsky made a triumphant return to the

lineup as Florida skated past Vancouver in Sunrise, Fla.

Acciari, a free agent signee after playing for the Boston Bruins the past four

seasons, has 17 goals this season and 12 in his past 12 games. Before this

season, he had scored just 18 goals in 180 games.

Bobrovsky was bypassed the past two games as Florida went with rookie Chris

Driedger. The most recent game for Bobrovsky had been Saturday, when he was

pulled after making just four saves and allowing three goals. This time,

Bobrovsky made 30 saves to beat Vancouver.

Kings 5, Golden Knights 2

Jack Campbell finished with 44 saves and Adrian Kempe scored two goals as Los

Angeles jumped out to a four-goal, first-period lead and held on to win at Las

Vegas.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Alec Martinez and Ben Hutton also

scored goals for Los Angeles, which snapped a three-game losing streak despite

being outshot 36-5 over the final two periods.

Reilly Smith and Max Pacioretty scored goals for Vegas, which remains tied for

first place in the Pacific Division with Arizona. Malcolm Subban had 18 saves

for the Golden Knights, who have allowed four goals in four straight games for

the first time in franchise history.

Flames 2, Wild 1

Johnny Gaudreau's goal near the midway point of the game was the winner and

goaltender Cam Talbot sparkled in net as host Calgary edged Minnesota for its

fourth straight win.

Talbot started consecutive games for only the second time this season, and

delivered a 42-save performance to earn first-star honors.

Talbot delivered timely stops such as one on Matt Dumba in the waning seconds

of the first period, a cross-crease save on Jonas Brodin shortly after his

team took the lead, and then his most important by denying Kevin Fiala with

less than two minutes remaining in the game. Talbot made 14 saves in both the

second and third periods.

Stars 3, Ducks 0

Denis Gurianov and Alexander Radulov each scored power-play goals and Dallas

used stingy defense from there to shut out host Anaheim.

Roope Hintz added an empty-net goal with 3:04 remaining as the Stars ran their

winning streak to six games, one off their season-best streak. Stars goalie

Ben Bishop made 27 saves while recording his second shutout of the season. He

also had a secondary assist on Radulov's second-period goal.

It was an emotional night in Anaheim as the Ducks offered a pair of video

tributes in the first period, one for Corey Perry and the other for Andrew

Cogliano. Perry played 14 seasons in Anaheim, while Cogliano played 7 1/2.

Sharks 3, Blue Jackets 1

Joe Thornton scored the winning goal in his 1,612th NHL game, tying Ray

Bourque for 11th place on the league's all-time list, as host San Jose Sharks

snapped Columbus' nine-game road point streak.

Kevin Labanc had a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who also got a goal from

Brent Burns. Goaltender Aaron Dell made 30 saves.

Sonny Milano scored for the Blue Jackets, who had gone 6-0-3 during their away

streak. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 of 33 shots in losing for just the second

time in six games since taking over for the injured Joonas Korpisalo.

