NHL roundup: Shootout goal by Lightning’s Stamkos beats Bruins

Andrei Vasilevskiy denied Jake DeBrusk to seal the victory as the Lightning

won consecutive games for the first time this season. Brayden Point, Mathieu

Joseph and Kevin Shattenkirk tallied in regulation for Tampa Bay.

David Pastrnak scored twice and Patrice Bergeron added a goal for the Bruins,

who lost for just the second time in seven games (5-2-0). All three scores

came on the power play, and Brad Marchand and Torey Krug had two assists

apiece.

Vasilevskiy made 34 saves. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 33 shots. Boston

played without center David Krejci, who sustained an upper-body injury in

Monday's contest.

Devils 5, Rangers 2

Kyle Palmieri scored on the power play and rookie Jack Hughes recorded his

first NHL point as host New Jersey picked up its first win of the season,

topping New York in Newark, N.J.

The Devils became the last NHL team to win a game this season after starting

0-4-2, with a league-worst minus-16 goal differential entering Thursday.

Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves in the victory.

Palmieri's goal in the second period, his third of the season, gave the Devils

their first power-play goal this season. They were 0-for-20 on the man

advantage before the score and entered as one of two NHL teams without a

power-play goal this season.

Canadiens 4, Wild 0

Victor Mete and Nick Suzuki scored their first NHL goals as host Montreal

tallied three times in the first period and cruised to a shutout victory over

Minnesota.

Montreal goalie Carey Price needed to make just 17 saves to collect his first

shutout of the season and 45th of his career. Alex Stalock stopped 29 shots

for the Wild, who have one victory in seven games this season.

Already playing without forwards Victor Rask (lower-body injury) and Mats

Zuccarello, the Wild's injury list may have grown with Joel Eriksson Ek

leaving the game early in the second period after blocking a couple of blasts

by Montreal captain Shea Weber.

Islanders 3, Jets 1

Mathew Barzal scored two goals and Semyon Varlamov finished with 32 saves to

lead New York to a victory in Winnipeg, its third straight win.

Josh Bailey also had a goal and an assist for New York, which improved to

9-1-1 in Manitoba since the Jets returned to Winnipeg. It was the seventh

two-goal game of Barzal's career.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the lone goal for Winnipeg, which suffered its third

straight loss, all on home ice during the start of a six-game homestand. The

Jets have been outscored 14-5 during the losing streak. Connor Hellebuyck had

23 saves.

Canucks 4, Blues 3 (SO)

Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko stopped 34 of 37 shots, then blanked host

St. Louis in the shootout for the victory.

The Canucks rallied from a 3-1 deficit to force overtime and the shootout.

Josh Leivo scored the only shootout goal, in the sixth round.

Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Micheal Ferland scored in regulation play for the

Canucks, who won their fourth consecutive game.

Golden Knights 3, Senators 2 (SO)

Jonathan Marchessault scored in the fifth round of the shootout to give Vegas

a win over Ottawa in Las Vegas.

Marchessault curled in from the left side, then beat Anders Nilsson with a

wrist shot on his glove side. Brandon Pirri of the Golden Knights and

Vladislav Namestnikov of the Senators each scored in the second round and

Tyler Ennis and Shea Theodore scored in the fourth round before Marchessault's

game-winner, which came after a wide shot by Brady Tkachuk.

Reilly Smith and Nick Holden scored goals for Vegas, which totaled a

team-record 54 shots and made a winner of Gerard Gallant in his 500th game as

an NHL head coach. Marc-Andre Fleury had 37 saves.

Flames 5, Red Wings 1

Mark Giordano and Derek Ryan each collected one goal and one assist as host

Calgary used five goal scorers to beat Detroit.

In a game his team never trailed, goalie David Rittich made 27 saves to

backstop Calgary to a second consecutive win.

Jimmy Howard stopped 31 shots for the Red Wings, who have dropped three

straight games in regulation by a combined score of 15-4.

Coyotes 5, Predators 2

Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for Arizona in beating Nashville in Phoenix,

becoming the first goalie in franchise history to allow two goals or fewer in

12 consecutive starts.

Phil Kessel scored his first two goals with the Coyotes since his trade from

the Pittsburgh Penguins in June, both on the power play. Christian Dvorak

scored his third goal in two games and Jakob Chychrun also scored on the power

play.

Dante Fabbro and Nick Bonino scored, Ryan Ellis had two assists, and Juuse

Saros made 27 saves in his second start for the Predators this season.

Sabres 3, Kings 0

Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals and added an assist, while goalie Carter

Hutton made 47 saves, as visiting Buffalo started fast and cruised past Los

Angeles.

Playing in their second game in two nights in Southern California, the Sabres

wasted little time, grabbing the lead with two goals in the opening six

minutes to rebound from Wednesday's 5-2 defeat to the Anaheim Ducks, Buffalo's

first loss of the season.

Hutton's busy night, in his second consecutive shutout, was a continuation of

his hot start. He improved to 5-0-0, while sharing time with Linus Ullmark

(1-1-1), who started in Wednesday's loss at Anaheim.

