NHL roundup: Vatrano's hat trick lifts Panthers

Evgenii Dadonov also scored for Florida, which won its sixth game in a row.

The hat trick for Vatrano was his first since Dec. 18, 2015, when he was a

rookie with the Boston Bruins.

The victory capped an emotional evening for Panthers head coach Joel

Quenneville, who won three Stanley Cup championships with the Blackhawks

before he was fired early last season. Quenneville received a standing ovation

and video tribute in his first return to Chicago as an opposing coach.

Kirby Dach, Drake Caggiula and Patrick Kane each scored for Chicago, whose

five-game winning streak ended. Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 32

saves to earn his second win in as many nights. Blackhawks goaltender Robin

Lehner allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Bruins 3, Golden Knights 2

David Krejci scored the game-winning goal midway through the third period and

also had an assist, and Jaroslav Halak finished with 27 saves as Boston

rallied for a victory over visiting Vegas.

Jeremy Lauzon, recalled earlier Tuesday from Providence of the AHL, and Jake

DeBrusk also scored goals for Boston, which improved to 17-2-9 at home and

increased its Atlantic Division lead to eight points over the Tampa Bay

Lightning heading into the All-Star break.

Mark Stone and Nicolas Hague scored goals for Vegas, which lost for the sixth

time in its past seven games (1-5-1). Nate Schmidt added two assists, and

Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 34 saves while allowing at least three goals

for the seventh time in his past eight starts.

Hurricanes 4, Jets 1

Justin Williams produced two goals in just his second game since returning

from an abbreviated retirement as Carolina defeated Winnipeg in Raleigh, N.C.

Williams, a former team captain, scored in the first and third periods. The

right winger had provided the winning tally in a shootout in his first game

back. Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes.

Patrik Laine scored in the first period for Winnipeg, cutting his team's

deficit to 2-1. Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek made 16 saves while Winnipeg

netminder Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 shots.

Islanders 4, Rangers 2

Josh Bailey collected a power-play goal and two assists for a career-high

three points as the visiting Islanders snapped a three-game losing streak at

the expense of their New York City rival.

Bailey scored the first of two Islanders power-play goals in the final 6:25 of

the first period, then had the primary assist on tallies by Anthony

Beauvillier and Brock Nelson. Anders Lee scored in the second period for the

Islanders, and Thomas Greiss stopped a season-high 40 shots and improved to

5-0-1 in his career against the Rangers.

Pavel Buchnevich and Chris Kreider scored in a span of 1:47 during a

four-minute power play in the third period for the Rangers. Alexandar Georgiev

started for the third straight time against the Islanders and allowed four

goals on 18 shots after stopping 70 of 74 in the Rangers' two wins last week.

Flyers 3, Penguins 0

James van Riemsdyk, Jake Voracek and Justin Braun each scored a goal, and host

Philadelphia won its final game before the All-Star break, blanking

Pittsburgh.

The Flyers improved to 17-4-4 at home while winning for the fourth time in

five games. Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott made 19 saves on his way to

his first shutout of the season and the 39th of his career.

Tristan Jarry stopped 27 shots for the Penguins, who had been one of the

hottest teams in the league with six wins in their previous seven games.

