NHL says nine more players test positive

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NHL announced Monday that nine additional players have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the leaguewide total to 35.

There were eight positive tests among players reporting to team training
facilities for voluntary workouts in Phase 2 of the league's return-to-play
plan. That raises the total to 23 positive results from more than 2,900 tests
administered to date.

Another player tested positive for COVID-19 outside of the Phase 2 protocol,
bringing that total to 12.

"All players who have tested positive have been self-isolated and are
following CDC and Health Canada protocols," said the statement from the league
office.

The NHL said it will continue to provide regular updates on testing, but will
not divulge information on the identities of the players or their teams.

The start of formal training camps for the 24 teams participating in the
restart, known as Phase 3, reportedly has been pushed back from July 10 to
July 13.

--Field Level Media

