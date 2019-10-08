NHL Standings

Tampa Bay 62 16 4 325 222 128 2. Boston 49 24 9 259 215 107 3. Toronto 46 28 8 286 251 100 4. Montreal 44 30 8 249 236 96 5. Florida 36 32 14 267 280 86 6. Buffalo 33 39 10 226 271 76 7. Detroit 32 40 10 227 277 74 8. Ottawa 29 47 6 242 302 64 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 48 26 8 278 249 104 2. NY Islanders 48 27 7 228 196 103 3. Pittsburgh 44 26 12 273 241 100 4. Carolina 46 29 7 245 223 99 5. Columbus 47 31 4 258 232 98 6. Philadelphia 37 37 8 244 281 82 7. NY Rangers 32 36 14 227 272 78 8. New Jersey 31 41 10 222 275 72 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Nashville 47 29 6 240 214 100 2. Winnipeg 47 30 5 272 244 99 3. St. Louis 45 28 9 247 223 99 4. Dallas 43 32 7 210 202 93 5. Colorado 38 30 14 260 246 90 6. Chicago 36 34 12 270 292 84 7. Minnesota 37 36 9 211 237 83 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Calgary 50 25 7 289 227 107 2. San Jose 46 27 9 289 261 101 3. Las Vegas 43 32 7 249 230 93 4. Arizona 39 35 8 213 223 86 5. Vancouver 35 36 11 225 254 81 6. Anaheim 35 37 10 199 251 80 7. Edmonton 35 38 9 232 274 79 8. Los Angeles 31 42 9 202 263 71 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Tuesday, October 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Florida (1900/2300) Edmonton at NY Islanders (1900/2300) Winnipeg at Pittsburgh (1900/2300) Dallas at Washington (1900/2300) Anaheim at Detroit (1930/2330) San Jose at Nashville (2000/0000) Los Angeles at Calgary (2100/0100) Boston at Las Vegas (2200/0200) Wednesday, October 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Montreal at Buffalo (1900/2300) New Jersey at Philadelphia (1930/2330) Los Angeles at Vancouver (2200/0200) Thursday, October 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Montreal (1900/2300) Edmonton at New Jersey (1900/2300) Anaheim at Pittsburgh (1900/2300) Tampa Bay at Toronto (1900/2300) St. Louis at Ottawa (1930/2330) Washington at Nashville (2000/0000) Minnesota at Winnipeg (2000/0000) San Jose at Chicago (2030/0030) Calgary at Dallas (2030/0030) Boston at Colorado (2100/0100) Las Vegas at Arizona (2200/0200) Friday, October 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at Buffalo (1900/2300) Anaheim at Columbus (1900/2300) NY Islanders at Carolina (1930/2330) Saturday, October 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Edmonton at NY Rangers (1300/1700) Tampa Bay at Ottawa (1600/2000) Nashville at Los Angeles (1800/2200) New Jersey at Boston (1900/2300) Columbus at Carolina (1900/2300) Winnipeg at Chicago (1900/2300) Toronto at Detroit (1900/2300) St. Louis at Montreal (1900/2300) Florida at NY Islanders (1900/2300) Washington at Dallas (2000/0000) Pittsburgh at Minnesota (2000/0000) Arizona at Colorado (2100/0100) Philadelphia at Vancouver (2200/0200) Calgary at Las Vegas (2200/0200)

