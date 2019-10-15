NHL Standings

Tampa Bay 62 16 4 325 222 128 2. Boston 49 24 9 259 215 107 3. Toronto 46 28 8 286 251 100 4. Montreal 44 30 8 249 236 96 5. Florida 36 32 14 267 280 86 6. Buffalo 33 39 10 226 271 76 7. Detroit 32 40 10 227 277 74 8. Ottawa 29 47 6 242 302 64 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 48 26 8 278 249 104 2. NY Islanders 48 27 7 228 196 103 3. Pittsburgh 44 26 12 273 241 100 4. Carolina 46 29 7 245 223 99 5. Columbus 47 31 4 258 232 98 6. Philadelphia 37 37 8 244 281 82 7. NY Rangers 32 36 14 227 272 78 8. New Jersey 31 41 10 222 275 72 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Nashville 47 29 6 240 214 100 2. Winnipeg 47 30 5 272 244 99 3. St. Louis 45 28 9 247 223 99 4. Dallas 43 32 7 210 202 93 5. Colorado 38 30 14 260 246 90 6. Chicago 36 34 12 270 292 84 7. Minnesota 37 36 9 211 237 83 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Calgary 50 25 7 289 227 107 2. San Jose 46 27 9 289 261 101 3. Las Vegas 43 32 7 249 230 93 4. Arizona 39 35 8 213 223 86 5. Vancouver 35 36 11 225 254 81 6. Anaheim 35 37 10 199 251 80 7. Edmonton 35 38 9 232 274 79 8. Los Angeles 31 42 9 202 263 71 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Wednesday, October 16 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Columbus (1900/2300) Colorado at Pittsburgh (1900/2300) Toronto at Washington (1900/2300) Philadelphia at Edmonton (2130/0130) Buffalo at Anaheim (2200/0200) Carolina at San Jose (2230/0230) Thursday, October 17 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay at Boston (1900/2300) Minnesota at Montreal (1900/2300) NY Rangers at New Jersey (1900/2300) Vancouver at St. Louis (2000/0000) NY Islanders at Winnipeg (2000/0000) Detroit at Calgary (2100/0100) Nashville at Arizona (2200/0200) Ottawa at Las Vegas (2200/0200) Buffalo at Los Angeles (2230/0230) Friday, October 18 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado at Florida (1900/2300) Dallas at Pittsburgh (1900/2300) NY Rangers at Washington (1900/2300) Columbus at Chicago (2030/0030) Detroit at Edmonton (2100/0100) Carolina at Anaheim (2200/0200) Saturday, October 19 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at New Jersey (1300/1700) Montreal at St. Louis (1500/1900) Ottawa at Arizona (1900/2300) NY Islanders at Columbus (1900/2300) Dallas at Philadelphia (1900/2300) Las Vegas at Pittsburgh (1900/2300) Colorado at Tampa Bay (1900/2300) Boston at Toronto (1900/2300) Florida at Nashville (2000/0000) Calgary at Los Angeles (2200/0200) Buffalo at San Jose (2230/0230) Sunday, October 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at NY Rangers (1300/1700) Montreal at Minnesota (1700/2100) Washington at Chicago (1900/2300) Edmonton at Winnipeg (1900/2300) Calgary at Anaheim (2100/0100)