NHL Standings

Boston 9 1 2 41 25 20 2. Buffalo 9 2 2 44 33 20 3. Florida 6 3 4 47 51 16 4. Toronto 6 5 3 49 49 15 5. Montreal 6 4 2 45 37 14 6. Tampa Bay 6 4 2 42 42 14 7. Detroit 4 8 1 30 46 9 8. Ottawa 3 7 1 29 37 7 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 9 2 3 54 46 21 2. Carolina 8 3 1 39 30 17 3. NY Islanders 8 3 0 34 27 16 4. Pittsburgh 8 5 0 46 31 16 5. Columbus 5 5 2 31 43 12 6. Philadelphia 5 5 1 36 38 11 7. NY Rangers 4 5 1 33 35 9 8. New Jersey 2 5 3 28 43 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Colorado 8 2 2 47 34 18 2. Nashville 8 3 2 53 40 18 3. St. Louis 7 3 3 39 40 17 4. Winnipeg 6 7 0 36 44 12 5. Dallas 5 8 1 31 39 11 6. Chicago 3 6 2 25 34 8 7. Minnesota 4 9 0 30 45 8 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 9 4 1 42 37 19 2. Vancouver 8 3 1 47 30 17 3. Las Vegas 8 5 0 42 36 16 4. Anaheim 8 6 0 39 35 16 5. Calgary 7 6 2 43 46 16 6. Arizona 7 4 1 35 28 15 7. San Jose 4 8 1 32 48 9 8. Los Angeles 4 9 0 34 54 8 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Saturday, November 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Edmonton at Pittsburgh (1300/1700) NY Rangers at Nashville (1400/1800) Ottawa at Boston (1900/2300) NY Islanders at Buffalo (1900/2300) New Jersey at Carolina (1900/2300) Calgary at Columbus (1900/2300) Montreal at Dallas (1900/2300) Detroit at Florida (1900/2300) Toronto at Philadelphia (1900/2300) St. Louis at Minnesota (2000/0000) Colorado at Arizona (2100/0100) Vancouver at San Jose (2200/0200) Winnipeg at Las Vegas (2200/0200) Chicago at Los Angeles (2230/0230) Sunday, November 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Calgary at Washington (2000/0000) Chicago at Anaheim (2100/0100) Monday, November 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Boston (2000/0000) Ottawa at NY Rangers (2000/0000) Nashville at Detroit (2030/0030) Arizona at Edmonton (2200/0200) Tuesday, November 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Columbus (2000/0000) Ottawa at NY Islanders (2000/0000) Carolina at Philadelphia (2000/0000) Boston at Montreal (2030/0030) Los Angeles at Toronto (2030/0030) New Jersey at Winnipeg (2100/0100) Colorado at Dallas (2130/0130) Arizona at Calgary (2200/0200) Minnesota at Anaheim (2300/0300) St. Louis at Vancouver (2300/0300) Chicago at San Jose (2300/0300) Wednesday, November 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at NY Rangers (2100/0100) St. Louis at Edmonton (2130/0130)