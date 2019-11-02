NHL Standings

Boston 9 1 2 41 25 20 2. Buffalo 9 3 2 45 39 20 3. Montreal 7 4 2 50 41 16 4. Florida 6 3 4 47 51 16 5. Toronto 6 5 3 49 49 15 6. Tampa Bay 6 5 2 44 47 14 7. Detroit 4 9 1 33 53 9 8. Ottawa 3 7 1 29 37 7 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 10 2 3 60 47 23 2. Carolina 9 3 1 46 33 19 3. NY Islanders 9 3 0 39 29 18 4. Pittsburgh 8 5 0 46 31 16 5. Philadelphia 6 5 1 40 41 13 6. Columbus 5 5 3 34 47 13 7. NY Rangers 4 5 1 33 35 9 8. New Jersey 2 5 4 31 47 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 8 3 3 43 43 19 2. Nashville 8 3 2 53 40 18 3. Colorado 8 3 2 48 36 18 4. Dallas 6 8 1 33 40 13 5. Winnipeg 6 7 0 36 44 12 6. Chicago 3 6 2 25 34 8 7. Minnesota 4 9 0 30 45 8 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 9 4 1 42 37 19 2. Vancouver 8 3 2 48 32 18 3. Anaheim 9 6 0 41 36 18 4. Las Vegas 8 5 1 46 41 17 5. Calgary 7 6 2 43 46 16 6. Arizona 7 4 1 35 28 15 7. San Jose 4 8 1 32 48 9 8. Los Angeles 4 9 0 34 54 8 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Sunday, November 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Calgary at Washington (2000/0000) Chicago at Anaheim (2100/0100) Monday, November 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Boston (2000/0000) Ottawa at NY Rangers (2000/0000) Nashville at Detroit (2030/0030) Arizona at Edmonton (2200/0200) Tuesday, November 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Columbus (2000/0000) Ottawa at NY Islanders (2000/0000) Carolina at Philadelphia (2000/0000) Boston at Montreal (2030/0030) Los Angeles at Toronto (2030/0030) New Jersey at Winnipeg (2100/0100) Colorado at Dallas (2130/0130) Arizona at Calgary (2200/0200) Minnesota at Anaheim (2300/0300) St. Louis at Vancouver (2300/0300) Chicago at San Jose (2300/0300) Wednesday, November 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at NY Rangers (2100/0100) St. Louis at Edmonton (2130/0130) Thursday, November 7 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (2000/0000) Washington at Florida (2000/0000) Pittsburgh at NY Islanders (2000/0000) Montreal at Philadelphia (2000/0000) Las Vegas at Toronto (2000/0000) Los Angeles at Ottawa (2030/0030) Vancouver at Chicago (2130/0130) Columbus at Arizona (2200/0200) New Jersey at Calgary (2200/0200) Nashville at Colorado (2200/0200) Minnesota at San Jose (2330/0330)