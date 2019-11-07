NHL Standings

Boston 11 2 2 56 36 24 2. Buffalo 9 4 2 45 40 20 3. Toronto 8 5 3 56 53 19 4. Florida 7 3 4 51 51 18 5. Montreal 8 5 2 56 49 18 6. Tampa Bay 6 5 2 44 47 14 7. Ottawa 4 9 1 38 48 9 8. Detroit 4 12 1 35 68 9 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 11 2 3 64 49 25 2. NY Islanders 11 3 0 44 30 22 3. Carolina 9 5 1 50 42 19 4. Pittsburgh 8 6 1 51 39 17 5. Philadelphia 7 5 2 47 46 16 6. NY Rangers 6 6 1 42 43 13 7. Columbus 5 7 3 35 52 13 8. New Jersey 4 5 4 38 51 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 11 3 3 54 49 25 2. Nashville 9 4 2 60 43 20 3. Colorado 8 5 2 49 43 18 4. Winnipeg 8 7 1 44 51 17 5. Dallas 8 8 1 41 42 17 6. Chicago 4 7 3 33 44 11 7. Minnesota 5 9 1 37 51 11 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 10 5 2 48 46 22 2. Vancouver 9 3 3 54 36 21 3. Arizona 9 4 2 44 34 20 4. Las Vegas 9 5 2 51 46 20 5. Calgary 9 7 2 52 53 20 6. Anaheim 9 7 1 45 43 19 7. San Jose 5 10 1 40 58 11 8. Los Angeles 5 10 0 39 60 10 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Thursday, November 7 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Carolina (1900/0000) Washington at Florida (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Montreal at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Toronto (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Ottawa (1930/0030) Vancouver at Chicago (2030/0130) Columbus at Arizona (2100/0200) New Jersey at Calgary (2100/0200) Nashville at Colorado (2100/0200) Minnesota at San Jose (2230/0330) Friday, November 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay at Buffalo (1400/1900) Boston at Detroit (1930/0030) Vancouver at Winnipeg (2000/0100) New Jersey at Edmonton (2100/0200) Saturday, November 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at NY Islanders (1300/1800) Buffalo at Tampa Bay (1300/1800) Los Angeles at Montreal (1900/0000) Carolina at Ottawa (1900/0000) Chicago at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Toronto (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Washington (1900/0000) Minnesota at Arizona (2000/0100) Columbus at Colorado (2100/0200) St. Louis at Calgary (2200/0300) Nashville at San Jose (2230/0330) Sunday, November 10 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at NY Rangers (1300/1800) Dallas at Winnipeg (1400/1900) New Jersey at Vancouver (1600/2100) Las Vegas at Detroit (1700/2200) Philadelphia at Boston (1900/0000) Toronto at Chicago (1900/0000) Edmonton at Anaheim (2100/0200) Monday, November 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Carolina (1900/0000) Arizona at Washington (1900/0000)