NHL Standings

Boston 11 3 2 58 40 24 2. Toronto 9 5 4 60 57 22 3. Montreal 9 5 3 61 54 21 4. Buffalo 9 6 2 50 48 20 5. Florida 7 4 5 56 58 19 6. Tampa Bay 8 5 2 52 52 18 7. Ottawa 6 9 1 45 51 13 8. Detroit 5 12 1 39 70 11 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 13 2 3 74 55 29 2. NY Islanders 12 3 1 49 35 25 3. Pittsburgh 10 6 1 58 44 21 4. Philadelphia 9 5 2 53 50 20 5. Carolina 9 7 1 53 50 19 6. NY Rangers 7 6 1 46 45 15 7. Columbus 6 8 3 40 58 15 8. New Jersey 4 7 4 40 60 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 12 3 3 57 51 27 2. Colorado 10 5 2 62 49 22 3. Nashville 9 5 3 65 54 21 4. Winnipeg 9 7 1 48 52 19 5. Dallas 8 8 1 41 42 17 6. Chicago 5 7 4 40 49 14 7. Minnesota 6 10 1 46 60 13 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 11 5 2 52 46 24 2. Calgary 10 7 3 59 58 23 3. Vancouver 9 5 3 57 45 21 4. Las Vegas 9 6 3 54 53 21 5. Arizona 9 6 2 49 41 20 6. Anaheim 9 7 1 45 43 19 7. San Jose 7 10 1 48 64 15 8. Los Angeles 5 11 1 43 66 11 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Monday, November 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Carolina (1900/0000) Arizona at Washington (1900/0000) Tuesday, November 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at Boston (1900/0000) Columbus at Montreal (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at NY Rangers (1930/0030) Arizona at St. Louis (2000/0100) Colorado at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Detroit at Anaheim (2200/0300) Nashville at Vancouver (2200/0300) Minnesota at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Edmonton at San Jose (2230/0330) Wednesday, November 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at New Jersey (1900/0000) Toronto at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Washington at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Dallas at Calgary (2130/0230) Chicago at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Thursday, November 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Buffalo (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Florida (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Arizona at Minnesota (2000/0100) Colorado at Edmonton (2100/0200) San Jose at Anaheim (2200/0300) Dallas at Vancouver (2200/0300) Detroit at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Friday, November 15 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis at Columbus (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at New Jersey (1900/0000) Boston at Toronto (1900/0000) Montreal at Washington (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Ottawa (1930/0030)