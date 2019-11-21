NHL Standings

Boston 13 3 5 75 54 31 2. Florida 11 5 5 79 76 27 3. Montreal 11 6 5 75 69 27 4. Buffalo 10 8 3 60 63 23 5. Toronto 9 10 4 73 81 22 6. Ottawa 10 11 1 61 70 21 7. Tampa Bay 9 7 2 65 62 20 8. Detroit 7 13 3 54 86 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 16 4 4 90 73 36 2. NY Islanders 15 3 1 63 46 31 3. Carolina 13 7 1 74 61 27 4. Pittsburgh 11 7 3 71 55 25 5. Philadelphia 10 7 4 63 65 24 6. NY Rangers 9 8 2 64 67 20 7. Columbus 8 8 4 50 65 20 8. New Jersey 7 9 4 51 74 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 13 4 5 65 62 31 2. Colorado 13 6 2 76 61 28 3. Winnipeg 13 8 1 61 65 27 4. Dallas 12 8 2 61 53 26 5. Chicago 9 8 4 63 63 22 6. Nashville 9 8 3 71 68 21 7. Minnesota 8 11 2 57 70 18 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 14 6 3 76 63 31 2. Arizona 13 7 2 64 49 28 3. Las Vegas 11 9 3 72 67 25 4. Vancouver 10 8 4 70 65 24 5. Calgary 10 11 3 62 73 23 6. Anaheim 10 10 2 59 64 22 7. San Jose 10 11 1 65 78 21 8. Los Angeles 8 12 1 53 75 17 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Thursday, November 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Boston (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Carolina (1900/0000) Detroit at Columbus (1900/0000) Anaheim at Florida (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Colorado at Minnesota (2000/0100) Vancouver at Nashville (2000/0100) Calgary at St. Louis (2000/0100) Tampa Bay at Chicago (2030/0130) Winnipeg at Dallas (2030/0130) Toronto at Arizona (2100/0200) San Jose at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Edmonton at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Friday, November 22 schedules (EST/GMT) New Jersey at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Ottawa (1930/0030) Saturday, November 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at Washington (1230/1730) Calgary at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Arizona at Los Angeles (1600/2100) Minnesota at Boston (1900/0000) Florida at Carolina (1900/0000) Toronto at Colorado (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Montreal (1900/0000) Detroit at New Jersey (1900/0000) Anaheim at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Columbus at Winnipeg (1900/0000) Chicago at Dallas (2000/0100) Nashville at St. Louis (2000/0100) Edmonton at Las Vegas (2200/0300) NY Islanders at San Jose (2230/0330) Sunday, November 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Florida (1700/2200) Carolina at Detroit (1900/0000) Edmonton at Arizona (2000/0100) Monday, November 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Columbus (1900/0000) Minnesota at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Vancouver at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Calgary at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Buffalo at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) St. Louis at Nashville (2000/0100) Las Vegas at Dallas (2030/0130) NY Islanders at Anaheim (2200/0300) San Jose at Los Angeles (2230/0330)