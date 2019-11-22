NHL Standings

Boston 14 3 5 78 56 33 2. Florida 12 5 5 84 80 29 3. Montreal 11 6 5 75 69 27 4. Toronto 10 10 4 76 82 24 5. Buffalo 10 9 3 62 66 23 6. Tampa Bay 10 7 2 69 64 22 7. Ottawa 10 11 1 61 70 21 8. Detroit 7 14 3 58 91 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 16 4 4 90 73 36 2. NY Islanders 16 3 1 67 49 33 3. Carolina 13 8 1 77 66 27 4. Pittsburgh 11 7 4 74 59 26 5. Philadelphia 11 7 4 68 68 26 6. Columbus 9 8 4 55 69 22 7. NY Rangers 9 8 2 64 67 20 8. New Jersey 7 9 4 51 74 18 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 14 4 5 70 62 33 2. Colorado 13 7 2 78 64 28 3. Dallas 13 8 2 66 56 28 4. Winnipeg 13 9 1 64 70 27 5. Chicago 9 9 4 65 67 22 6. Nashville 9 9 3 74 74 21 7. Minnesota 9 11 2 60 72 20 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 14 7 3 77 68 31 2. Arizona 13 8 2 65 52 28 3. Vancouver 11 8 4 76 68 26 4. Las Vegas 11 9 4 73 69 26 5. Anaheim 10 10 3 63 69 23 6. San Jose 11 11 1 67 79 23 7. Calgary 10 12 3 62 78 23 8. Los Angeles 9 12 1 58 76 19 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Saturday, November 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at Washington (1230/1730) Calgary at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Arizona at Los Angeles (1600/2100) Minnesota at Boston (1900/0000) Florida at Carolina (1900/0000) Toronto at Colorado (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Montreal (1900/0000) Detroit at New Jersey (1900/0000) Anaheim at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Columbus at Winnipeg (1900/0000) Chicago at Dallas (2000/0100) Nashville at St. Louis (2000/0100) Edmonton at Las Vegas (2200/0300) NY Islanders at San Jose (2230/0330) Sunday, November 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Florida (1700/2200) Carolina at Detroit (1900/0000) Edmonton at Arizona (2000/0100) Monday, November 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Columbus (1900/0000) Minnesota at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Vancouver at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Calgary at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Buffalo at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) St. Louis at Nashville (2000/0100) Las Vegas at Dallas (2030/0130) NY Islanders at Anaheim (2200/0300) San Jose at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Tuesday, November 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Montreal (1900/0000) Minnesota at New Jersey (1900/0000) Dallas at Chicago (2000/0100) Wednesday, November 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Calgary at Buffalo (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Columbus (1900/0000) Toronto at Detroit (1900/0000) Carolina at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Boston at Ottawa (1900/0000) Vancouver at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) St. Louis at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Florida at Washington (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Nashville (2000/0100) Anaheim at Arizona (2130/0230) Edmonton at Colorado (2200/0300) NY Islanders at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Winnipeg at San Jose (2230/0330)