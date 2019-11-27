NHL Standings

Boston 16 3 5 91 61 37 2. Florida 12 7 5 88 89 29 3. Montreal 11 8 5 81 83 27 4. Tampa Bay 12 7 2 80 68 26 5. Toronto 11 10 4 81 85 26 6. Buffalo 11 10 3 69 73 25 7. Ottawa 11 12 1 65 72 23 8. Detroit 7 16 3 59 98 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 16 4 5 91 75 37 2. NY Islanders 16 4 2 68 54 34 3. Carolina 15 8 1 83 68 31 4. Pittsburgh 13 7 4 81 62 30 5. Philadelphia 12 7 5 72 72 29 6. NY Rangers 11 9 2 74 78 24 7. Columbus 10 9 4 59 73 24 8. New Jersey 8 11 4 59 82 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 14 5 6 74 69 34 2. Dallas 15 8 2 72 59 32 3. Winnipeg 14 9 1 68 73 29 4. Colorado 13 8 2 81 69 28 5. Nashville 11 9 3 81 78 25 6. Minnesota 10 11 4 69 82 24 7. Chicago 9 9 5 66 69 23 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 16 7 3 85 73 35 2. Arizona 14 8 3 71 58 31 3. Vancouver 12 9 4 79 71 28 4. San Jose 13 11 1 73 83 27 5. Las Vegas 11 11 4 77 77 26 6. Calgary 11 12 4 67 83 26 7. Anaheim 11 11 3 68 75 25 8. Los Angeles 9 13 2 63 83 20 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Wednesday, November 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Calgary at Buffalo (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Columbus (1900/0000) Toronto at Detroit (1900/0000) Carolina at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Boston at Ottawa (1900/0000) Vancouver at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) St. Louis at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Florida at Washington (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Nashville (2000/0100) Anaheim at Arizona (2130/0230) Edmonton at Colorado (2200/0300) NY Islanders at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Winnipeg at San Jose (2230/0330) Thursday, November 28 schedules (EST/GMT) New Jersey at Montreal (1930/0030) Friday, November 29 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Boston (1300/1800) Winnipeg at Anaheim (1600/2100) Toronto at Buffalo (1600/2100) Colorado at Chicago (1600/2100) Ottawa at Minnesota (1600/2100) Detroit at Philadelphia (1600/2100) Los Angeles at San Jose (1600/2100) Tampa Bay at Washington (1700/2200) Arizona at Las Vegas (1800/2300) Pittsburgh at Columbus (1900/0000) Nashville at Carolina (1930/0030) St. Louis at Dallas (2030/0130) Saturday, November 30 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at New Jersey (1300/1800) Philadelphia at Montreal (1500/2000) Ottawa at Calgary (1900/0000) Washington at Detroit (1900/0000) Nashville at Florida (1900/0000) Columbus at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Carolina at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Buffalo at Toronto (1900/0000) San Jose at Arizona (2000/0100) Pittsburgh at St. Louis (2000/0100) Chicago at Colorado (2100/0200) Vancouver at Edmonton (2200/0300) Winnipeg at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Sunday, December 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Minnesota (1500/2000) Montreal at Boston (1900/0000) Edmonton at Vancouver (2200/0300)