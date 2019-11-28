NHL Standings

Boston 17 3 5 93 62 39 2. Florida 12 8 5 91 93 29 3. Toronto 12 10 4 87 85 28 4. Montreal 11 8 5 81 83 27 5. Tampa Bay 12 8 2 83 72 26 6. Buffalo 11 10 4 71 76 26 7. Ottawa 11 13 1 66 74 23 8. Detroit 7 17 3 59 104 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 17 4 5 95 78 39 2. NY Islanders 16 5 2 69 58 34 3. Pittsburgh 14 7 4 89 68 32 4. Carolina 15 9 1 85 71 31 5. Philadelphia 13 7 5 75 74 31 6. NY Rangers 12 9 2 77 80 26 7. Columbus 10 10 4 61 76 24 8. New Jersey 8 11 4 59 82 20 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 15 5 6 78 72 36 2. Dallas 15 9 2 72 62 32 3. Winnipeg 15 9 1 73 74 31 4. Colorado 14 8 2 85 70 30 5. Nashville 11 9 4 84 82 26 6. Chicago 10 9 5 69 69 25 7. Minnesota 10 11 4 69 82 24 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 16 8 3 86 77 35 2. Arizona 15 8 3 75 61 33 3. Vancouver 12 10 4 85 79 28 4. Las Vegas 12 11 4 81 80 28 5. Calgary 12 12 4 70 85 28 6. San Jose 13 12 1 74 88 27 7. Anaheim 11 11 4 71 79 26 8. Los Angeles 10 13 2 67 84 22 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Friday, November 29 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Boston (1300/1800) Winnipeg at Anaheim (1600/2100) Toronto at Buffalo (1600/2100) Colorado at Chicago (1600/2100) Ottawa at Minnesota (1600/2100) Detroit at Philadelphia (1600/2100) Los Angeles at San Jose (1600/2100) Tampa Bay at Washington (1700/2200) Arizona at Las Vegas (1800/2300) Pittsburgh at Columbus (1900/0000) Nashville at Carolina (1930/0030) St. Louis at Dallas (2030/0130) Saturday, November 30 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at New Jersey (1300/1800) Philadelphia at Montreal (1500/2000) Ottawa at Calgary (1900/0000) Washington at Detroit (1900/0000) Nashville at Florida (1900/0000) Columbus at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Carolina at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Buffalo at Toronto (1900/0000) San Jose at Arizona (2000/0100) Pittsburgh at St. Louis (2000/0100) Chicago at Colorado (2100/0200) Vancouver at Edmonton (2200/0300) Winnipeg at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Sunday, December 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Minnesota (1500/2000) Montreal at Boston (1900/0000) Edmonton at Vancouver (2200/0300) Monday, December 2 schedules (EST/GMT) New Jersey at Buffalo (1900/0000) Las Vegas at NY Rangers (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Detroit (1930/0030) St. Louis at Chicago (2030/0130) Los Angeles at Anaheim (2200/0300) Tuesday, December 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Boston (1900/0000) Arizona at Columbus (1900/0000) Minnesota at Florida (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Montreal (1900/0000) Las Vegas at New Jersey (1900/0000) Toronto at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Nashville (2000/0100) Dallas at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Ottawa at Vancouver (2200/0300) Washington at San Jose (2230/0330)