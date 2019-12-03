NHL Standings

Boston 19 3 5 99 65 43 2. Florida 13 8 5 94 93 31 3. Buffalo 13 10 5 85 83 31 4. Toronto 13 11 4 93 92 30 5. Montreal 11 10 6 89 96 28 6. Tampa Bay 12 9 3 88 79 27 7. Ottawa 11 15 1 69 84 23 8. Detroit 7 20 3 63 119 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 19 4 5 104 83 43 2. NY Islanders 18 5 2 75 59 38 3. Philadelphia 15 7 5 85 78 35 4. Carolina 16 10 1 88 76 33 5. Pittsburgh 14 9 4 93 78 32 6. NY Rangers 13 10 3 84 87 29 7. Columbus 11 11 4 66 80 26 8. New Jersey 9 13 4 66 97 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 18 5 6 90 75 42 2. Colorado 16 8 2 97 75 34 3. Winnipeg 16 10 1 77 76 33 4. Dallas 15 10 3 75 68 33 5. Nashville 12 10 4 87 85 28 6. Minnesota 12 11 4 79 86 28 7. Chicago 10 12 5 74 85 25 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 17 9 3 91 84 37 2. Arizona 15 9 4 78 67 34 3. Las Vegas 14 11 4 87 82 32 4. San Jose 15 12 1 82 91 31 5. Vancouver 13 11 4 92 84 30 6. Calgary 13 12 4 73 86 30 7. Anaheim 11 12 4 71 82 26 8. Los Angeles 11 14 2 70 89 24 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Wednesday, December 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado at Toronto (1900/0000) St. Louis at Pittsburgh (2000/0100) Ottawa at Edmonton (2130/0230) Washington at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Thursday, December 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Boston (1900/0000) San Jose at Carolina (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Columbus (1900/0000) Colorado at Montreal (1900/0000) Las Vegas at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Arizona at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Minnesota at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Dallas (2030/0130) Buffalo at Calgary (2100/0200) Friday, December 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at New Jersey (1900/0000) Montreal at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Arizona at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Edmonton (2100/0200) Washington at Anaheim (2200/0300) Saturday, December 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Buffalo at Vancouver (1600/2100) Colorado at Boston (1900/0000) Minnesota at Carolina (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Detroit (1900/0000) Columbus at Florida (1900/0000) Toronto at St. Louis (1900/0000) San Jose at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Dallas (2000/0100) New Jersey at Nashville (2000/0100) Los Angeles at Calgary (2200/0300) Sunday, December 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Anaheim at Winnipeg (1500/2000) San Jose at Florida (1700/2200) Arizona at Chicago (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Las Vegas (1900/0000) Buffalo at Edmonton (2000/0100)