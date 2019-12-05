NHL Standings

Boston 20 3 5 101 65 45 2. Florida 13 9 5 96 97 31 3. Buffalo 13 10 5 85 83 31 4. Montreal 12 10 6 93 98 30 5. Toronto 13 13 4 95 101 30 6. Tampa Bay 13 9 3 91 81 29 7. Ottawa 12 16 1 76 91 25 8. Detroit 7 20 3 63 119 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 21 4 5 112 86 47 2. NY Islanders 18 6 2 77 63 38 3. Philadelphia 16 7 5 91 79 37 4. Pittsburgh 15 9 4 96 78 34 5. Carolina 16 11 1 88 78 33 6. NY Rangers 13 10 3 84 87 29 7. Columbus 11 12 4 68 84 26 8. New Jersey 9 14 4 69 101 22 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 18 6 6 90 78 42 2. Colorado 17 8 2 100 76 36 3. Winnipeg 17 10 1 82 77 35 4. Dallas 15 11 3 76 73 33 5. Minnesota 13 11 4 83 88 30 6. Nashville 12 10 5 89 88 29 7. Chicago 10 12 5 74 85 25 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 17 10 3 93 89 37 2. Arizona 16 9 4 82 69 36 3. Las Vegas 15 11 4 91 85 34 4. Vancouver 14 11 4 97 86 32 5. San Jose 15 13 1 84 96 31 6. Calgary 13 12 4 73 86 30 7. Anaheim 12 12 4 75 84 28 8. Los Angeles 11 16 2 73 96 24 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Friday, December 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at New Jersey (1900/0000) Montreal at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Arizona at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Edmonton (2100/0200) Washington at Anaheim (2200/0300) Saturday, December 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Buffalo at Vancouver (1600/2100) Colorado at Boston (1900/0000) Minnesota at Carolina (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Detroit (1900/0000) Columbus at Florida (1900/0000) Toronto at St. Louis (1900/0000) San Jose at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Dallas (2000/0100) New Jersey at Nashville (2000/0100) Los Angeles at Calgary (2200/0300) Sunday, December 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Anaheim at Winnipeg (1500/2000) San Jose at Florida (1700/2200) Arizona at Chicago (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Las Vegas (1900/0000) Buffalo at Edmonton (2000/0100) Monday, December 9 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Islanders at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Columbus at Washington (1900/0000) Boston at Ottawa (1930/0030) Calgary at Colorado (2100/0200) Tuesday, December 10 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis at Buffalo (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Florida (1900/0000) Montreal at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Anaheim at Minnesota (2000/0100) San Jose at Nashville (2000/0100) Detroit at Winnipeg (2000/0100) New Jersey at Dallas (2030/0130) Calgary at Arizona (2100/0200) Carolina at Edmonton (2100/0200) Toronto at Vancouver (2200/0300) Chicago at Las Vegas (2200/0300) NY Rangers at Los Angeles (2230/0330)