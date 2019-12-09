NHL Standings

Boston 20 4 6 105 73 46 2. Florida 15 9 5 105 99 35 3. Buffalo 14 11 6 96 95 34 4. Montreal 13 11 6 97 102 32 5. Toronto 14 13 4 100 103 32 6. Tampa Bay 14 10 3 102 87 31 7. Ottawa 12 17 1 79 95 25 8. Detroit 7 21 3 66 124 17 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 22 4 5 115 88 49 2. NY Islanders 19 7 2 81 68 40 3. Philadelphia 17 8 5 96 85 39 4. Pittsburgh 17 9 4 103 81 38 5. Carolina 18 11 1 97 82 37 6. NY Rangers 15 11 3 93 91 33 7. Columbus 11 14 4 71 91 26 8. New Jersey 9 15 5 74 109 23 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 18 7 6 92 83 42 2. Colorado 19 8 2 107 79 40 3. Winnipeg 18 10 2 87 82 38 4. Dallas 17 11 3 82 76 37 5. Minnesota 14 12 4 90 98 32 6. Nashville 13 10 5 95 92 31 7. Chicago 12 12 6 83 93 30 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 18 10 4 97 93 40 2. Arizona 18 10 4 89 75 40 3. Las Vegas 15 12 5 93 93 35 4. Vancouver 15 11 4 103 91 34 5. Calgary 15 12 4 81 92 34 6. San Jose 15 15 2 88 111 32 7. Anaheim 12 14 4 79 90 28 8. Los Angeles 11 18 2 77 102 24 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Monday, December 9 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Islanders at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Columbus at Washington (1900/0000) Boston at Ottawa (1930/0030) Calgary at Colorado (2100/0200) Tuesday, December 10 schedules (EST/GMT) St. Louis at Buffalo (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Florida (1900/0000) Montreal at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Anaheim at Minnesota (2000/0100) San Jose at Nashville (2000/0100) Detroit at Winnipeg (2000/0100) New Jersey at Dallas (2030/0130) Calgary at Arizona (2100/0200) Carolina at Edmonton (2100/0200) Toronto at Vancouver (2200/0300) Chicago at Las Vegas (2200/0300) NY Rangers at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Wednesday, December 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at Washington (1900/0000) Ottawa at Montreal (1930/0030) Philadelphia at Colorado (2130/0230) Thursday, December 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville at Buffalo (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Florida (1900/0000) Columbus at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Boston at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Detroit (1930/0030) Edmonton at Minnesota (2000/0100) Las Vegas at St. Louis (2000/0100) Chicago at Arizona (2100/0200) Toronto at Calgary (2100/0200) Los Angeles at Anaheim (2200/0300) Carolina at Vancouver (2200/0300) NY Rangers at San Jose (2230/0330) Friday, December 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Dallas (2000/0100) New Jersey at Colorado (2100/0200)