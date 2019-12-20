NHL Standings

Boston 21 7 8 120 93 50 2. Montreal 17 12 6 112 111 40 3. Buffalo 16 13 7 111 114 39 4. Tampa Bay 17 12 4 117 107 38 5. Toronto 17 14 4 115 112 38 6. Florida 16 12 5 115 109 37 7. Ottawa 15 18 3 99 117 33 8. Detroit 9 24 3 79 141 21 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 24 6 5 125 100 53 2. NY Islanders 23 8 2 98 82 48 3. Carolina 22 11 2 116 90 46 4. Pittsburgh 20 10 4 114 90 44 5. Philadelphia 19 11 5 111 101 43 6. NY Rangers 16 13 4 105 106 36 7. Columbus 15 14 6 90 103 36 8. New Jersey 11 17 5 80 116 27 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 22 8 6 109 96 50 2. Colorado 22 10 3 124 95 47 3. Dallas 20 12 4 95 85 44 4. Winnipeg 20 13 2 105 101 42 5. Minnesota 17 14 5 115 120 39 6. Nashville 16 12 6 119 111 38 7. Chicago 14 16 6 99 115 34 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Arizona 20 13 4 105 94 44 2. Las Vegas 19 13 6 116 110 44 3. Edmonton 19 14 4 109 112 42 4. Calgary 18 14 5 99 112 41 5. Vancouver 17 15 4 116 112 38 6. San Jose 16 18 2 98 125 34 7. Los Angeles 15 18 4 96 117 34 8. Anaheim 14 17 4 89 104 32 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Saturday, December 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Los Angeles at Buffalo (1300/1800) Anaheim at NY Islanders (1300/1800) Winnipeg at Minnesota (1400/1900) Nashville at Boston (1900/0000) Florida at Carolina (1900/0000) New Jersey at Columbus (1900/0000) Montreal at Edmonton (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Ottawa (1900/0000) Detroit at Toronto (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Washington (1900/0000) Chicago at Colorado (2100/0200) Pittsburgh at Vancouver (2200/0300) St. Louis at San Jose (2230/0330) Sunday, December 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Anaheim at NY Rangers (1230/1730) Calgary at Dallas (1900/0000) Arizona at Detroit (1900/0000) Las Vegas at San Jose (2200/0300) Monday, December 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Carolina at Toronto (1400/1900) Calgary at Minnesota (1700/2200) Washington at Boston (1900/0000) Columbus at NY Islanders (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Florida at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Buffalo at Ottawa (1930/0030) Arizona at Nashville (2000/0100) Montreal at Winnipeg (2000/0100) New Jersey at Chicago (2030/0130) St. Louis at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Edmonton at Vancouver (2200/0300) Colorado at Las Vegas (2200/0300)