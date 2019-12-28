NHL Standings

Boston 23 7 9 133 100 55 2. Toronto 21 14 4 138 126 46 3. Montreal 18 13 6 121 117 42 4. Florida 18 13 5 127 121 41 5. Buffalo 17 15 7 115 122 41 6. Tampa Bay 18 13 4 124 111 40 7. Ottawa 16 18 4 106 123 36 8. Detroit 9 26 3 82 150 21 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 27 7 5 139 112 59 2. NY Islanders 23 10 3 107 96 49 3. Pittsburgh 22 11 4 125 98 48 4. Philadelphia 21 11 5 121 106 47 5. Carolina 22 14 2 127 107 46 6. Columbus 17 14 7 99 108 41 7. NY Rangers 18 15 4 119 121 40 8. New Jersey 12 19 6 95 133 30 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 25 8 6 123 103 56 2. Colorado 23 12 3 138 109 49 3. Winnipeg 21 14 3 117 112 45 4. Dallas 20 14 4 100 97 44 5. Minnesota 19 15 5 124 130 43 6. Nashville 18 13 6 128 121 42 7. Chicago 16 17 6 110 127 38 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Arizona 21 14 4 112 99 46 2. Las Vegas 20 15 6 125 122 46 3. Calgary 20 15 5 109 117 45 4. Edmonton 20 17 4 118 129 44 5. Vancouver 19 15 4 124 115 42 6. Anaheim 16 18 4 100 117 36 7. Los Angeles 16 20 4 102 126 36 8. San Jose 16 20 3 103 136 35 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Sunday, December 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Winnipeg at St. Louis (1500/2000) Chicago at Columbus (1700/2200) New Jersey at Ottawa (1700/2200) NY Islanders at Minnesota (1800/2300) Buffalo at Boston (1900/0000) Montreal at Florida (1900/0000) Detroit at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Dallas at Arizona (2000/0100) Philadelphia at Anaheim (2030/0130) Vancouver at Calgary (2130/0230) Monday, December 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Tuesday, December 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Boston at New Jersey (1300/1800) NY Islanders at Washington (1300/1800) Anaheim at Las Vegas (1500/2000) Toronto at Minnesota (1800/2300) Tampa Bay at Buffalo (1900/0000) Montreal at Carolina (1900/0000) Florida at Columbus (1900/0000) San Jose at Detroit (1930/0030) Winnipeg at Colorado (2000/0100) St. Louis at Arizona (2100/0200) Chicago at Calgary (2100/0200) NY Rangers at Edmonton (2100/0200) Philadelphia at Los Angeles (2100/0200) Wednesday, January 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900) Thursday, January 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Boston (1900/0000) Edmonton at Buffalo (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Montreal (1900/0000) New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000) San Jose at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Florida at Ottawa (1930/0030) Toronto at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Anaheim at Arizona (2100/0200) NY Rangers at Calgary (2100/0200) St. Louis at Colorado (2130/0230) Chicago at Vancouver (2200/0300) Philadelphia at Las Vegas (2200/0300)