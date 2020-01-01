NHL Standings

Boston 24 7 10 138 105 58 2. Toronto 22 14 5 146 132 49 3. Tampa Bay 21 13 4 137 120 46 4. Florida 20 14 5 139 134 45 5. Montreal 18 16 6 131 131 42 6. Buffalo 17 17 7 121 131 41 7. Ottawa 16 19 5 111 132 37 8. Detroit 10 28 3 89 157 23 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 27 9 5 146 122 59 2. NY Islanders 25 10 3 114 100 53 3. Pittsburgh 24 11 4 136 104 52 4. Carolina 24 14 2 136 112 50 5. Philadelphia 22 13 5 127 118 49 6. Columbus 18 14 8 105 112 44 7. NY Rangers 19 16 4 129 132 42 8. New Jersey 14 19 6 102 138 34 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 26 9 6 128 107 58 2. Colorado 23 13 4 144 119 50 3. Dallas 22 14 4 107 101 48 4. Winnipeg 22 15 3 125 120 47 5. Minnesota 19 17 5 126 137 43 6. Nashville 18 14 6 132 127 42 7. Chicago 18 17 6 118 132 42 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Las Vegas 22 15 6 134 125 50 2. Arizona 22 16 4 118 108 48 3. Vancouver 21 15 4 132 119 46 4. Edmonton 21 17 4 125 134 46 5. Calgary 20 17 5 114 127 45 6. Los Angeles 17 21 4 109 132 38 7. Anaheim 16 19 5 103 124 37 8. San Jose 17 21 3 109 139 37 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Wednesday, January 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville at Dallas (1400/1900) Thursday, January 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Boston (1900/0000) Edmonton at Buffalo (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Montreal (1900/0000) New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/0000) San Jose at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Florida at Ottawa (1930/0030) Toronto at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Anaheim at Arizona (2100/0200) NY Rangers at Calgary (2100/0200) St. Louis at Colorado (2130/0230) Chicago at Vancouver (2200/0300) Philadelphia at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Friday, January 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Carolina (1930/0030) Detroit at Dallas (2030/0130) Saturday, January 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Edmonton at Boston (1300/1800) San Jose at Columbus (1300/1800) Winnipeg at Minnesota (1400/1900) St. Louis at Las Vegas (1600/2100) Florida at Buffalo (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Montreal (1900/0000) Colorado at New Jersey (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Ottawa (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Toronto (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Arizona (2000/0100) NY Rangers at Vancouver (2200/0300) Nashville at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Sunday, January 5 schedules (EST/GMT) San Jose at Washington (1230/1730) Tampa Bay at Carolina (1700/2200) Florida at Pittsburgh (1700/2200) Calgary at Minnesota (1900/0000) Detroit at Chicago (1930/0030) Nashville at Anaheim (2200/0300)