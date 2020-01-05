NHL Standings

Boston 24 8 11 140 111 59 2. Toronto 23 14 5 152 135 51 3. Tampa Bay 22 13 4 139 121 48 4. Florida 21 15 5 147 140 47 5. Buffalo 19 17 7 127 135 45 6. Montreal 18 17 6 132 133 42 7. Ottawa 16 20 5 114 138 37 8. Detroit 10 29 3 90 161 23 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 28 9 5 150 125 61 2. NY Islanders 25 11 3 115 102 53 3. Pittsburgh 24 11 5 138 107 53 4. Carolina 24 15 2 139 116 50 5. Philadelphia 22 14 5 131 123 49 6. Columbus 19 15 8 109 116 46 7. NY Rangers 19 17 4 132 136 42 8. New Jersey 15 19 6 104 139 36 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 26 10 7 135 119 59 2. Colorado 24 13 4 151 122 52 3. Dallas 24 14 4 115 104 52 4. Winnipeg 22 16 4 130 129 48 5. Minnesota 20 17 5 129 139 45 6. Nashville 18 15 6 134 131 42 7. Chicago 18 18 6 123 139 42 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Las Vegas 24 15 6 144 133 54 2. Arizona 23 16 4 122 110 50 3. Edmonton 22 17 5 131 138 49 4. Vancouver 22 15 4 139 124 48 5. Calgary 21 17 5 118 130 47 6. San Jose 19 21 3 115 143 41 7. Los Angeles 17 21 4 109 132 38 8. Anaheim 16 20 5 105 128 37 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Sunday, January 5 schedules (EST/GMT) San Jose at Washington (1230/1730) Tampa Bay at Carolina (1700/2200) Florida at Pittsburgh (1700/2200) Calgary at Minnesota (1900/0000) Detroit at Chicago (1930/0030) Nashville at Anaheim (2200/0300) Monday, January 6 schedules (EST/GMT) Winnipeg at Montreal (1900/0000) Colorado at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Edmonton at Toronto (1900/0000) Columbus at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Tuesday, January 7 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Carolina (1900/0000) Arizona at Florida (1900/0000) NY Islanders at New Jersey (1900/0000) Vancouver at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Ottawa at Washington (1900/0000) Colorado at NY Rangers (1930/0030) Montreal at Detroit (1930/0030) Boston at Nashville (2000/0100) San Jose at St. Louis (2000/0100) Calgary at Chicago (2030/0130) Columbus at Anaheim (2200/0300) Pittsburgh at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Wednesday, January 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Winnipeg at Toronto (1930/0030) Dallas at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Thursday, January 9 schedules (EST/GMT) Winnipeg at Boston (1900/0000) Vancouver at Florida (1900/0000) Edmonton at Montreal (1900/0000) New Jersey at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Arizona at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Buffalo at St. Louis (2000/0100) Nashville at Chicago (2030/0130) Minnesota at Calgary (2100/0200) Dallas at Anaheim (2200/0300) Los Angeles at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Columbus at San Jose (2230/0330)