NHL Standings

Boston 26 8 11 151 117 63 2. Tampa Bay 26 13 4 160 127 56 3. Toronto 24 15 6 162 145 54 4. Florida 23 16 5 158 148 51 5. Buffalo 19 18 7 128 140 45 6. Montreal 18 20 7 141 147 43 7. Ottawa 16 22 6 120 152 38 8. Detroit 12 30 3 99 170 27 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 30 10 5 163 133 65 2. Pittsburgh 27 12 5 150 119 59 3. NY Islanders 27 12 3 120 108 57 4. Carolina 26 16 2 148 123 54 5. Philadelphia 23 15 6 140 136 52 6. Columbus 21 16 8 118 124 50 7. NY Rangers 21 18 4 144 144 46 8. New Jersey 15 21 7 112 154 37 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 28 10 7 143 122 63 2. Dallas 26 14 4 120 105 56 3. Colorado 25 15 5 162 134 55 4. Winnipeg 24 17 4 141 139 52 5. Nashville 20 16 7 149 145 47 6. Minnesota 20 18 6 134 146 46 7. Chicago 19 20 6 130 148 44 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Las Vegas 24 17 6 149 142 54 2. Arizona 25 18 4 133 121 54 3. Edmonton 24 17 5 141 144 53 4. Calgary 24 17 5 127 136 53 5. Vancouver 23 17 4 145 139 50 6. San Jose 20 22 4 124 152 44 7. Los Angeles 18 24 4 118 144 40 8. Anaheim 17 22 5 113 139 39 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Saturday, January 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at Buffalo (1300/1800) Los Angeles at Carolina (1900/0000) Boston at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Montreal at Ottawa (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Philadelphia (1900/0000) New Jersey at Washington (1900/0000) NY Rangers at St. Louis (2000/0100) Anaheim at Chicago (2030/0130) Edmonton at Calgary (2200/0300) Columbus at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Dallas at San Jose (2230/0330) Sunday, January 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Nashville at Winnipeg (1400/1900) Vancouver at Minnesota (1600/2100) Buffalo at Detroit (1700/2200) Pittsburgh at Arizona (1800/2300) Toronto at Florida (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at New Jersey (1900/0000) Monday, January 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Calgary at Montreal (1900/0000) NY Islanders at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Boston at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Carolina at Washington (1900/0000) Anaheim at St. Louis (2000/0100) Tuesday, January 14 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Buffalo (1900/0000) Boston at Columbus (1900/0000) Detroit at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Minnesota at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) New Jersey at Toronto (1900/0000) Chicago at Ottawa (1930/0030) Vancouver at Winnipeg (2000/0100) San Jose at Arizona (2100/0200) Dallas at Colorado (2100/0200) Nashville at Edmonton (2100/0200) Wednesday, January 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at Montreal (1930/0030) Philadelphia at St. Louis (2000/0100)