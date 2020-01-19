NHL Standings

Boston 28 9 12 163 129 68 2. Tampa Bay 29 15 4 175 137 62 3. Florida 26 16 5 174 156 57 4. Toronto 25 17 7 176 165 57 5. Buffalo 22 20 7 145 152 51 6. Montreal 22 21 7 155 157 51 7. Ottawa 17 23 8 130 163 42 8. Detroit 12 33 4 104 189 28 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 33 11 5 177 144 71 2. Pittsburgh 30 13 5 164 130 65 3. NY Islanders 28 15 4 138 128 60 4. Columbus 25 16 8 132 126 58 5. Philadelphia 26 17 6 155 150 58 6. Carolina 27 18 3 153 130 57 7. NY Rangers 23 19 4 155 153 50 8. New Jersey 17 24 7 126 173 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 30 11 8 158 134 68 2. Colorado 27 15 6 173 140 60 3. Dallas 27 17 4 125 120 58 4. Winnipeg 25 19 4 146 147 54 5. Chicago 23 20 6 147 155 52 6. Nashville 22 18 7 156 154 51 7. Minnesota 22 20 6 148 159 50 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vancouver 27 18 4 162 149 58 2. Edmonton 26 18 5 155 153 57 3. Calgary 26 19 5 135 147 57 4. Las Vegas 25 19 7 159 156 57 5. Arizona 26 20 5 146 138 57 6. San Jose 21 25 4 130 167 46 7. Anaheim 19 24 5 122 150 43 8. Los Angeles 18 27 5 125 158 41 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Monday, January 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Colorado (1500/2000) Florida at Minnesota (2000/0100) Tuesday, January 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Boston (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Carolina (1900/0000) NY Islanders at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Florida at Chicago (2030/0130) Wednesday, January 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Winnipeg at Columbus (1930/0030) Detroit at Minnesota (2000/0100)