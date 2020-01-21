NHL Standings

Boston 28 10 12 166 133 68 2. Tampa Bay 29 15 4 175 137 62 3. Florida 27 16 5 179 160 59 4. Toronto 25 17 7 176 165 57 5. Buffalo 22 20 7 145 152 51 6. Montreal 22 21 7 155 157 51 7. Ottawa 17 23 8 130 163 42 8. Detroit 12 34 4 107 195 28 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 33 11 5 177 144 71 2. Pittsburgh 31 13 5 168 133 67 3. NY Islanders 28 15 5 139 130 61 4. Columbus 26 16 8 134 127 60 5. Carolina 28 18 3 155 131 59 6. Philadelphia 26 17 6 155 150 58 7. NY Rangers 23 20 4 156 155 50 8. New Jersey 17 24 7 126 173 41 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 30 11 8 158 134 68 2. Colorado 28 15 6 179 143 62 3. Dallas 27 17 4 125 120 58 4. Winnipeg 25 20 4 148 152 54 5. Chicago 24 20 6 152 157 54 6. Nashville 22 18 7 156 154 51 7. Minnesota 22 21 6 152 164 50 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vancouver 27 18 4 162 149 58 2. Edmonton 26 18 5 155 153 57 3. Calgary 26 19 5 135 147 57 4. Las Vegas 25 19 7 159 156 57 5. Arizona 26 20 5 146 138 57 6. San Jose 21 25 4 130 167 46 7. Anaheim 19 24 5 122 150 43 8. Los Angeles 18 27 5 125 158 41 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Tuesday, January 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Boston (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Carolina (1900/0000) NY Islanders at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Philadelphia (1930/0030) Florida at Chicago (2030/0130) Wednesday, January 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Winnipeg at Columbus (1930/0030) Detroit at Minnesota (2000/0100) Saturday, January 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Metropolitan Division at Atlantic Division (2015/0115) Pacific Division at Central Division (2115/0215)