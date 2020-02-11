NHL Standings

Boston 34 11 12 188 143 80 2. Tampa Bay 36 15 5 201 151 77 3. Toronto 29 19 8 200 187 66 4. Florida 29 20 6 193 185 64 5. Montreal 27 24 7 179 176 61 6. Buffalo 24 24 8 159 176 56 7. Ottawa 18 26 11 147 188 47 8. Detroit 14 39 4 118 213 32 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 36 15 5 202 172 77 2. Pittsburgh 34 15 5 181 148 73 3. NY Islanders 32 16 6 161 148 70 4. Columbus 30 17 10 148 139 70 5. Philadelphia 31 18 7 181 165 69 6. Carolina 32 20 3 180 153 67 7. NY Rangers 27 23 4 177 173 58 8. New Jersey 20 24 10 149 190 50 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 32 15 9 178 160 73 2. Colorado 32 16 6 197 154 70 3. Dallas 31 19 5 147 141 67 4. Winnipeg 29 23 5 173 172 63 5. Nashville 26 21 7 176 177 59 6. Minnesota 26 23 6 169 181 58 7. Chicago 25 22 8 163 173 58 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Vancouver 30 21 5 181 173 65 2. Edmonton 29 20 6 176 173 64 3. Las Vegas 28 21 8 182 174 64 4. Arizona 28 23 7 163 159 63 5. Calgary 28 22 6 155 171 62 6. Anaheim 23 26 7 146 173 53 7. San Jose 24 27 4 145 181 52 8. Los Angeles 19 33 5 137 183 43 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Tuesday, February 11 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Buffalo (1900/0000) Florida at New Jersey (1900/0000) Philadelphia at NY Islanders (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Arizona at Toronto (1900/0000) Las Vegas at Minnesota (2000/0100) NY Rangers at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Carolina at Dallas (2030/0130) Ottawa at Colorado (2100/0200) Chicago at Edmonton (2100/0200) St. Louis at Anaheim (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 12 schedules (EST/GMT) Montreal at Boston (1930/0030) Calgary at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Chicago at Vancouver (2230/0330) Thursday, February 13 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Buffalo (1900/0000) Philadelphia at Florida (1900/0000) Detroit at New Jersey (1900/0000) Edmonton at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Dallas at Toronto (1900/0000) Arizona at Ottawa (1930/0030) NY Rangers at Minnesota (2000/0100) NY Islanders at Nashville (2000/0100) Washington at Colorado (2100/0200) Calgary at Anaheim (2200/0300) St. Louis at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Friday, February 14 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Columbus (1900/0000) Montreal at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) San Jose at Winnipeg (1900/0000) New Jersey at Carolina (1930/0030) Saturday, February 15 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at Boston (1300/1800) Nashville at St. Louis (1500/2000) Edmonton at Florida (1600/2100) Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (1600/2100) San Jose at Minnesota (1700/2200) Dallas at Montreal (1900/0000) Toronto at Ottawa (1900/0000) Los Angeles at Colorado (2000/0100) Washington at Arizona (2200/0300) Chicago at Calgary (2200/0300) NY Islanders at Las Vegas (2230/0330)