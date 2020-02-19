NHL Standings

Boston 37 11 12 199 146 86 2. Tampa Bay 40 15 5 215 159 85 3. Toronto 31 22 8 213 204 70 4. Florida 31 22 6 206 201 68 5. Buffalo 27 25 8 175 190 62 6. Montreal 27 27 8 187 192 62 7. Ottawa 21 28 11 163 204 53 8. Detroit 15 43 4 127 232 34 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Pittsburgh 37 15 6 196 154 80 2. Washington 37 17 5 208 180 79 3. Philadelphia 33 20 7 198 178 73 4. NY Islanders 33 19 6 167 159 72 5. Carolina 34 21 4 193 164 72 6. Columbus 30 19 12 156 155 72 7. NY Rangers 30 24 4 189 181 64 8. New Jersey 22 27 10 162 207 54 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 33 17 10 190 172 76 2. Dallas 34 19 6 161 151 74 3. Colorado 33 18 7 206 164 73 4. Winnipeg 31 25 5 185 184 67 5. Nashville 29 23 7 190 191 65 6. Minnesota 27 24 7 176 187 61 7. Chicago 26 25 8 176 188 60 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Edmonton 32 21 6 190 183 70 2. Las Vegas 31 22 8 192 185 70 3. Vancouver 32 22 5 191 180 69 4. Calgary 31 24 6 180 190 68 5. Arizona 30 24 8 172 167 68 6. San Jose 26 29 4 155 194 56 7. Anaheim 24 28 7 155 186 55 8. Los Angeles 21 34 5 148 193 47 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Wednesday, February 19 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Rangers at Chicago (2000/0100) Arizona at Dallas (2030/0130) Boston at Edmonton (2030/0130) Florida at Anaheim (2200/0300) NY Islanders at Colorado (2200/0300) Minnesota at Vancouver (2230/0330) Thursday, February 20 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Columbus (1900/0000) San Jose at New Jersey (1900/0000) Pittsburgh at Toronto (1900/0000) Montreal at Washington (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Ottawa (1930/0030) Arizona at St. Louis (2000/0100) Tampa Bay at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Florida at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Friday, February 21 schedules (EST/GMT) Detroit at NY Islanders (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Carolina (1930/0030) Nashville at Chicago (2030/0130) St. Louis at Dallas (2030/0130) Boston at Calgary (2100/0200) Minnesota at Edmonton (2100/0200) Colorado at Anaheim (2200/0300) Saturday, February 22 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington at New Jersey (1300/1800) Winnipeg at Philadelphia (1300/1800) Buffalo at Pittsburgh (1300/1800) San Jose at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Montreal at Ottawa (1900/0000) Carolina at Toronto (1900/0000) Tampa Bay at Arizona (2000/0100) Columbus at Nashville (2000/0100) Boston at Vancouver (2200/0300) Florida at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Colorado at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Sunday, February 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Washington (1200/1700) Winnipeg at Buffalo (1500/2000) Chicago at Dallas (1500/2000) San Jose at NY Islanders (1700/2200) Calgary at Detroit (1900/0000) St. Louis at Minnesota (1930/0030) Las Vegas at Anaheim (2200/0300) Edmonton at Los Angeles (2200/0300)