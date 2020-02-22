NHL Standings

Boston 39 11 12 205 150 90 2. Tampa Bay 40 16 5 218 164 85 3. Toronto 32 22 8 217 204 72 4. Florida 32 23 6 214 207 70 5. Montreal 28 27 8 191 195 64 6. Buffalo 27 25 8 175 190 62 7. Ottawa 21 29 11 164 209 53 8. Detroit 15 44 4 128 236 34 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Pittsburgh 37 16 6 196 158 80 2. Washington 37 17 6 211 184 80 3. Philadelphia 34 20 7 202 181 75 4. NY Islanders 34 20 6 172 163 74 5. Columbus 30 19 13 159 159 73 6. Carolina 34 22 4 195 169 72 7. NY Rangers 32 24 4 200 186 68 8. New Jersey 23 27 10 164 208 56 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 35 17 10 196 173 80 2. Colorado 35 18 7 210 165 77 3. Dallas 35 20 6 165 158 76 4. Winnipeg 32 25 5 190 185 69 5. Nashville 29 23 8 191 193 66 6. Minnesota 29 24 7 185 193 65 7. Chicago 27 26 8 181 195 62 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Las Vegas 32 22 8 197 188 72 2. Edmonton 32 22 7 194 190 71 3. Vancouver 32 22 6 194 184 70 4. Calgary 31 25 6 183 194 68 5. Arizona 30 26 8 174 171 68 6. San Jose 26 30 4 156 196 56 7. Anaheim 24 30 7 156 191 55 8. Los Angeles 22 34 5 153 197 49 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Sunday, February 23 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Washington (1200/1700) Winnipeg at Buffalo (1500/2000) Chicago at Dallas (1500/2000) San Jose at NY Islanders (1700/2200) Calgary at Detroit (1900/0000) St. Louis at Minnesota (1930/0030) Las Vegas at Anaheim (2200/0300) Edmonton at Los Angeles (2200/0300) Monday, February 24 schedules (EST/GMT) Ottawa at Columbus (1900/0000) Tuesday, February 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Calgary at Boston (1900/0000) Dallas at Carolina (1900/0000) Vancouver at Montreal (1900/0000) NY Rangers at NY Islanders (1900/0000) San Jose at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Toronto at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Winnipeg at Washington (1900/0000) New Jersey at Detroit (1930/0030) Columbus at Minnesota (2000/0100) Ottawa at Nashville (2000/0100) Chicago at St. Louis (2000/0100) Florida at Arizona (2100/0200) Edmonton at Anaheim (2200/0300) Wednesday, February 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Buffalo at Colorado (2000/0100) Pittsburgh at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Edmonton at Las Vegas (2230/0330) Thursday, February 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Toronto at Florida (1900/0000) NY Rangers at Montreal (1900/0000) Chicago at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) Dallas at Boston (1930/0030) Minnesota at Detroit (1930/0030) Vancouver at Ottawa (1930/0030) Calgary at Nashville (2000/0100) NY Islanders at St. Louis (2000/0100) Washington at Winnipeg (2000/0100) New Jersey at San Jose (2230/0330)