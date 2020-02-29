NHL Standings

Boston 40 13 12 214 167 92 2. Tampa Bay 40 19 5 226 180 85 3. Toronto 34 23 8 229 216 76 4. Florida 33 25 6 222 218 72 5. Montreal 29 28 9 199 204 67 6. Buffalo 29 27 8 186 200 66 7. Ottawa 22 31 12 174 221 56 8. Detroit 15 47 4 132 251 34 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 39 19 6 222 196 84 2. Philadelphia 37 20 7 215 187 81 3. Pittsburgh 37 20 6 204 173 80 4. NY Islanders 35 20 8 181 171 78 5. Columbus 31 21 14 170 176 76 6. Carolina 35 24 4 204 179 74 7. NY Rangers 35 25 4 214 198 74 8. New Jersey 25 27 11 173 214 61 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 38 17 10 209 181 86 2. Colorado 38 18 7 218 170 83 3. Dallas 37 21 6 174 164 80 4. Nashville 32 23 8 202 201 72 5. Winnipeg 33 27 6 199 195 72 6. Minnesota 32 25 7 203 202 71 7. Chicago 28 28 8 192 205 64 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Las Vegas 36 22 8 215 198 80 2. Vancouver 34 23 6 209 195 74 3. Edmonton 33 23 8 201 199 74 4. Calgary 33 25 7 195 202 73 5. Arizona 31 27 8 182 176 70 6. Anaheim 26 30 8 168 202 60 7. San Jose 27 33 4 164 209 58 8. Los Angeles 23 35 6 158 204 52 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Sunday, March 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at NY Rangers (1200/1700) Calgary at Florida (1600/2100) Vancouver at Columbus (1900/0000) Washington at Minnesota (2000/0100) New Jersey at Anaheim (2100/0200) Los Angeles at Las Vegas (2230/0330) Monday, March 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Colorado at Detroit (1930/0030) Edmonton at Nashville (2000/0100) Tuesday, March 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Montreal at NY Islanders (1900/0000) St. Louis at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Ottawa at Pittsburgh (1900/0000) Boston at Tampa Bay (1930/0030) Nashville at Minnesota (2000/0100) Buffalo at Winnipeg (2000/0100) Anaheim at Chicago (2030/0130) Edmonton at Dallas (2030/0130) New Jersey at Las Vegas (2200/0300) Toronto at San Jose (2230/0330) Wednesday, March 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at Washington (1900/0000) Columbus at Calgary (2030/0130) Anaheim at Colorado (2130/0230) Arizona at Vancouver (2230/0330) Thursday, March 5 schedules (EST/GMT) Pittsburgh at Buffalo (1900/0000) Boston at Florida (1900/0000) Washington at NY Rangers (1900/0000) Carolina at Philadelphia (1900/0000) Montreal at Tampa Bay (1900/0000) NY Islanders at Ottawa (1930/0030) Dallas at Nashville (2000/0100) Edmonton at Chicago (2030/0130) Toronto at Los Angeles (2230/0330) Minnesota at San Jose (2230/0330)