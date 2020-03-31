NHL Standings

Boston 44 14 12 227 174 100 2. Tampa Bay 43 21 6 245 195 92 3. Toronto 36 25 9 238 227 81 4. Florida 35 26 8 231 228 78 5. Montreal 31 31 9 212 221 71 6. Buffalo 30 31 8 195 217 68 7. Ottawa 25 34 12 191 243 62 8. Detroit 17 49 5 145 267 39 METROPOLITAN DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Washington 41 20 8 240 215 90 2. Philadelphia 41 21 7 232 196 89 3. Pittsburgh 40 23 6 224 196 86 4. Carolina 38 25 5 222 193 81 5. Columbus 33 22 15 180 187 81 6. NY Islanders 35 23 10 192 193 80 7. NY Rangers 37 28 5 234 222 79 8. New Jersey 28 29 12 189 230 68 WESTERN CONFERENCE CENTRAL DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. St. Louis 42 19 10 225 193 94 2. Colorado 42 20 8 237 191 92 3. Dallas 37 24 8 180 177 82 4. Winnipeg 37 28 6 216 203 80 5. Nashville 35 26 8 215 217 78 6. Minnesota 35 27 7 220 220 77 7. Chicago 32 30 8 212 218 72 PACIFIC DIVISION W L OTL GF GA PTS 1. Las Vegas 39 24 8 227 211 86 2. Edmonton 37 25 9 225 217 83 3. Calgary 36 27 7 210 215 79 4. Vancouver 36 27 6 228 217 78 5. Arizona 33 29 8 195 187 74 6. Anaheim 29 33 9 187 226 67 7. Los Angeles 29 35 6 178 212 64 8. San Jose 29 36 5 182 226 63 Note: Overtime losses (OTL) are worth one point in the standings and are not included in the loss column (L) Wednesday, April 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at NY Rangers (1930/2330)-postponed Montreal at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Dallas at Anaheim (2200/0200)-postponed Thursday, April 2 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay at Columbus (1900/2300)-postponed Ottawa at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed Buffalo at New Jersey (1900/2300)-postponed Chicago at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed Nashville at Philadelphia (1900/2300)-postponed NY Rangers at Pittsburgh (1900/2300)-postponed Detroit at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Minnesota at Washington (1900/2300)-postponed Boston at St. Louis (2000/0000)-postponed Las Vegas at Calgary (2100/0100)-postponed Winnipeg at Colorado (2100/0100)-postponed Vancouver at Arizona (2200/0200)-postponed Dallas at San Jose (2230/0230)-postponed Friday, April 3 schedules (EST/GMT) Columbus at Carolina (1930/2330)-postponed Los Angeles at Anaheim (2200/0200)-postponed Saturday, April 4 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago at NY Rangers (1300/1700)-postponed St. Louis at Colorado (1500/1900)-postponed Winnipeg at Arizona (1600/2000)-postponed Carolina at Boston (1900/2300)-postponed Philadelphia at Buffalo (1900/2300)-postponed Tampa Bay at Detroit (1900/2300)-postponed Washington at Florida (1900/2300)-postponed New Jersey at NY Islanders (1900/2300)-postponed Pittsburgh at Ottawa (1900/2300)-postponed Montreal at Toronto (1900/2300)-postponed Minnesota at Nashville (2000/0000)-postponed Edmonton at Calgary (2200/0200)-postponed Las Vegas at Vancouver (2200/0200)-postponed Dallas at Los Angeles (2230/0230)-postponed Anaheim at San Jose (2230/0230)-postponed