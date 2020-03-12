NHL suspends 2019-20 season amid coronavirus outbreak
March 12 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League on Thursday said it had temporarily suspended its season in light of the coronavirus that has already put the global sporting calendar in disarray.
The decision, announced by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in a statement after a conference call with the board of governors, came a day after the NBA suspended its season until further notice after a player tested positive for coronavirus. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; editing by Ken Ferris)