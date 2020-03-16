NHL tells players to return home, self-quarantine
NHL players can return to their permanent homes, if outside their city of play, but should self-quarantine, the league advised the players in a memo issued Monday.
That includes locales outside of North America, if travel is possible, the
league said.
The league initially had told players to remain in their home cities.
Still, the league advised players to stay in their homes under self-quarantine
because of the coronavirus pandemic through March 27 unless local regulations
have a longer requirement. Players should report any symptoms they are having
to their teams, as well as the results of any medical tests they might take.
The NHL said that at the end of the self-quarantine, the league will consider
allowing clubs to reopen their facilities and allow training for small groups
of players at a time or offseason medical treatment, if conditions permit it.
Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that he hoped the NHL could hold the
Stanley Cup playoffs this season, and toward that end, the memo said the
league will consider opening a training camp in 45 days. The Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention advised Sunday that there should be no assembly
of groups of people larger than 50 for the next eight weeks.
The earliest training camps could open would be late April, under these
guidelines, but health conditions will dictate that.
In the interim, several NHL teams and players sent messages to fans this
weekend via social media.
New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad shared a photo of himself and his
teammates on the ice, writing: "Missing these moments but this is bigger than
hockey! Make sure you guys take care of yourself and each other! Stay safe"
--Field Level Media