NHL tells players to return home, self-quarantine

That includes locales outside of North America, if travel is possible, the

league said.

The league initially had told players to remain in their home cities.

Still, the league advised players to stay in their homes under self-quarantine

because of the coronavirus pandemic through March 27 unless local regulations

have a longer requirement. Players should report any symptoms they are having

to their teams, as well as the results of any medical tests they might take.

The NHL said that at the end of the self-quarantine, the league will consider

allowing clubs to reopen their facilities and allow training for small groups

of players at a time or offseason medical treatment, if conditions permit it.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that he hoped the NHL could hold the

Stanley Cup playoffs this season, and toward that end, the memo said the

league will consider opening a training camp in 45 days. The Centers for

Disease Control and Prevention advised Sunday that there should be no assembly

of groups of people larger than 50 for the next eight weeks.

The earliest training camps could open would be late April, under these

guidelines, but health conditions will dictate that.

In the interim, several NHL teams and players sent messages to fans this

weekend via social media.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad shared a photo of himself and his

teammates on the ice, writing: "Missing these moments but this is bigger than

hockey! Make sure you guys take care of yourself and each other! Stay safe"

