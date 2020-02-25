NHL trade notebook: Blackhawks, Knights swap goalies

In the Lehner deal, the Golden Knights sent goaltender Malcolm Subban (a

pending restricted free agent), defenseman prospect Slava Demin and a

second-round pick to Chicago and received Lehner and unsigned Toronto forward

prospect Martins Dzierkals. The Maple Leafs received a fifth-round pick in

2020 for their part in the deal but will also retain a portion of Lehner's

salary.

Lehner signed a one-year, $5 million contract with Chicago in July. He has

posted a 16-10-5 record with a 3.01 goals-against average and a .918 save

percentage in 33 appearances (31 starts) this season.

Chicago sent Gustafsson, 27, to the Flames for a third-round pick. Gustafsson

has six goals and 20 assists in 59 games this season after producing 17-43-60

(all career highs) last season.

In exchange for the 22-year-old Noel, the Blackhawks received defenseman T.J.

Brennan from the Flyers.

Calgary also sent a 2021 fourth-round pick to Los Angeles for Kings defenseman

Derek Forbort before trading defenseman Brandon Davidson to the Sharks for

future considerations.

--The Carolina Hurricanes made a series of moves to improve both its offense

and defense, first receiving forward Vincent Trocheck from the Florida

Panthers in exchange for forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark and prospects

Eetu Luostarinen and Chase Priskie.

Then the Hurricanes traded a first-round pick to the New York Rangers for

25-year-old defenseman Brady Skjei. Carolina also sent forward Janne Kuokkanen

and defenseman Fredrik Claesson to New Jersey for blue-liner Sami Vatanen. The

Devils also got a conditional fourth-round pick in the deal.

--The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired Patrick Marleau from the San Jose Sharks

for a conditional 2021 third-round pick, then added fellow forwards Conor

Sheary and Evan Rodrigues from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forward

Dominik Kahun.

Marleau, 40, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. He is set to

become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

--The Anaheim Ducks made a whopping six trades, most notably sending center

Derek Grant to Philadelphia in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo and a

fourth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, and trading forward Nick Ritchie to

Boston for fellow forward Danton Heinen.

The Ducks also sent center Devin Shore to the Columbus Blue Jackets for winger

Sonny Milano; traded right winger Daniel Sprong to the Washington Capitals for

defenseman Christian Djoos; acquired defenseman Matt Irwin and a 2022

sixth-round pick from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenseman

Korbinian Holzer; and received defenseman Joel Persson from the Edmonton

Oilers for minor league goalie Angus Redmond and a conditional 2022

seventh-round pick.

--The Oilers also acquired three other players in three separate trades: The

club acquired speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou and veteran defenseman Mike

Green from the Detroit Red Wings in a pair of trades earlier in the day, then

added forward Tyler Ennis from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a

fifth-round draft pick in 2021.

Detroit got back center Sam Gagner, forward Kyle Brodziak, two second-round

picks and a conditional third- or fourth-round pick in exchange for Athanasiou

and Green while also shipping minor league forward Ryan Kuffner to Edmonton.

--The New York Islanders acquired forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau from Ottawa in

exchange for three draft picks (2020 conditional first-rounder, 2020 second,

and 2022 conditional third). Pageau then agreed to a six-year, $30 million

contract extension with their new acquisition.

--The Montreal Canadiens traded forward Nate Thompson to the Flyers for a

fifth-round draft pick in 2021. Thompson, 35, has four goals and 10 assists in

63 games this season and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the

season.

--New Jersey traded forward Wayne Simmonds to Buffalo for a conditional

fifth-round draft pick in 2021 that can become a fourth-rounder.

--The Senators sent forward Vladislav Namestnikov (13 goals, 12 assists in 56

games this season) to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a fourth-round

draft pick in 2021.

--Toronto traded goaltender Michael Hutchinson to the Colorado Avalanche in

exchange for defenseman Calle Rosen.

--The Vancouver Canucks swapped goalies with New Jersey, acquiring Louis

Domingue for minor-leaguer Zane McIntyre.

--The Islanders acquired defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from Toronto Maple Leafs

in exchange for forward Matt Lorito.

--The Arizona Coyotes traded for forward Markus Hannikainen, sending Columbus

a conditional 2020 seventh-round pick.

--The Tampa Bay Lightning sent a 2020 first-round pick and forward Anthony

Greco to San Jose for forward Barclay Goodrow and a 2020 third-round pick.

--The Golden Knights received forward Nick Cousins from Montreal for a 2021

fourth-round pick.

--The Panthers got defenseman Emil Djuse from the Dallas Stars for a 2020

sixth-round pick.

--Field Level Media