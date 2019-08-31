NHL won't seek early end to labor deal
The NHL, satisfied with the current labor situation, announced Friday that it won't reopen the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with its players next year.
Facing a Sept. 1 deadline to decide whether to opt out of the last two years
of the CBA, the league issued a statement indicating it plans to leave the
deal in place.
"Based on the current state of the game and the business of the game, the NHL
believes it is essential to continue building upon the momentum we have
created with our Players and, therefore, will not exercise its option to
reopen the CBA," commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "Rather, we
are prepared to have the current CBA remain in effect for its full term --
three more seasons through the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.
"It is our hope that a continued, sustained period of labor peace will enable
us to further grow the game and benefit all constituent groups: NHL Players,
Clubs, our business partners and, most important, our fans."
The announcement does not ensure long-term labor peace, however. The NHL
Players' Association must decide by Sept. 15 whether it plans to reopen the
CBA, which then would expire on Sept. 15, 2020.
The NHLPA said in a statement, "Today the NHL advised the NHLPA that the
league will not exercise its early termination right under the CBA. The NHLPA
now has the same option. We will continue to discuss this matter with players
as our September 15 decision approaches."
According to ESPN.com, the players have several key issues they want to
address that possibly could lead to a request to reopen the CBA.
The players reportedly want to be guaranteed the right to participate in the
2022 Beijing Olympics after the NHL barred them from participating in the 2018
PyeongChang Olympics. Also, ESPN reported that the players are unhappy that
part of their salaries goes back to the owners to cover possible shortfalls.
The NHL has endured five significant work stoppages related to labor disputes
since 1991-92, including the cancellation of the entire 2004-05 season.
--Field Level Media