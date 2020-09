The league conducted 1,127 tests on players and personnel at the Edmonton

bubble from Sept. 13-19.

There have been zero positive tests since teams moved to the hub cities of

Toronto and Edmonton in late July.

The Dallas Stars have a 1-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the

best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals, with Game 2 on Monday night.

