Ice Hockey

Players call for change after death of unarmed black man

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

May 31 (Reuters) - A number of NHL players have voiced a call to stand together for change amid fiery clashes between police and protesters over last week's death of a black man shown on video gasping for breath as a white policeman knelt on his neck in Minneapolis.

Civil unrest flared and curfews have been imposed in several major U.S. cities as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of George Floyd, whose dying words "I can't breathe" have turned into a rallying cry.

"My hometown is burning. Businesses where I grew up are being boarded up. America is not OK," Winnipeg Jets captain Blake Wheeler wrote on Twitter.

Ice Hockey

Sabres' Montour sweeps Devils' Blackwood in NHL Gaming Challenge

28/05/2020 AT 23:32

"Growing up outside of Minneapolis I always felt sheltered from racism. That's because I was. Most people I grew up with looked like me. I never had to be scared when I stopped at a traffic light or saw the police in public.

"My kids will never know that fear either. I'm heartbroken that we still treat people this way. We need to stand with the black community and fundamentally change how the leadership in this country has dealt with racism."

Evander Kane, a forward with the San Jose Sharks, was one of the first NHL players to speak out after the Floyd incident and called on prominent athletes from the NHL and beyond to lend their voices to causes of racial justice.

"We need so many more athletes that don't look like me speaking out about this, having the same amount of outrage that I have inside, and using that to voice their opinions, voice their frustration," Kane, who is black, said during a recent appearance on ESPN's "First Take".

"It's time for guys like (NFL quarterback) Tom Brady and (Pittsburgh Penguins captain) Sidney Crosby, those type of figures, to speak up about what is right and, clearly in this case, what is unbelievably wrong. Because that is the only way we're going to actually create that unified anger to create that necessary change."

Brian Boyle of the Florida Panthers also showed his support and solidarity with the black community.

"This...I don't know this pain. I can't even imagine this pain. I've always had the benefit of the doubt," Boyle, who is white, posted on Twitter.

"But I can't say I haven't seen this before. We all have. The footage, the headlines, the media arguments that follow. What we need to see is change. We need to see it stop." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Ice Hockey

Alberta asks Trudeau to lift travel ban for NHL

27/05/2020 AT 17:00
Ice Hockey

Take 5: NHL restart plan makes dollars and sense

27/05/2020 AT 01:00
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

Sabres' Montour sweeps Devils' Blackwood in NHL Gaming Challenge

28/05/2020 AT 23:32
Ice Hockey

Alberta asks Trudeau to lift travel ban for NHL

27/05/2020 AT 17:00
Ice Hockey

Take 5: NHL restart plan makes dollars and sense

27/05/2020 AT 01:00
Ice Hockey

League says players should expect daily COVID-19 testing if play resumes

27/05/2020 AT 00:49

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Putin scores 8 goals in ice hockey match

00:03:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Liga

Griezmann and Roberto goals earn Barcelona win over Getafe

15/02/2020 AT 15:04
Europa League

Celtic dumped out of Europa League by Zenit St Petersburg

22/02/2018 AT 21:10
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleSabres' Montour sweeps Devils' Blackwood in NHL Gaming Challenge
Next articleBundesliga Five Truths: Six-goal Dortmund not ruthless enough